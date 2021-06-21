The University of Georgia is in need of three to four wide receivers in the Class of 2022. The receiver position has become the cornerstone of championship teams in the College Football Playoff era. Georgia seems fully stocked with quarterbacks for the next few years. Giving them a dynamic core of receivers is a recipe for success. Today UGASports tells you a little about a 2022 wideout that Georgia is pursuing and has close connections to: Omari Kelly.