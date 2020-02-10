Projecting the spring defensive depth chart
Spring practice is just over a month away, but it's never too early to take a look at what Georgia's respective depth chart will be.
For the purpose of this undertaking, we will only include players who are currently on campus, not those scheduled to arrive in May.
On Tuesday, we'll examine the offensive side of the ball.
|Defensive Tackle
|Nose
|Defensive End
|
Sr. Devonte Wyatt
|
Jr. Jordan Davis
|
Sr. Malik Herring
|
Sr. Julian Rochester
|
Rs Fr Tymon Mitchell
|
Soph. Travon Walker
|
Rs Fr Zion Logue/Rs Fr Bill Norton
|
Jr. Netori Johnson
|
Rs Soph. Tramel Walthour
Notes
You'll see a lot of familiar names lining up on the defensive line for the Bulldogs, and that's a good thing.
Junior Jordan Davis is ready to establish himself as one of the elite nose guards in the SEC, with Malik Herring and Travon Walker providing quite the 1-2 combo at defensive end.
Devonte Wyatt figures to be the favorite at tackle, and coaches are hoping that Julian Rochester, who is back as a fifth-year senior after redshirting, will provide quality depth until redshirt freshman Zion Logue and Bill Norton are ready to take the next step.
Meanwhile, early enrollee Warren Brinson will try to take advantage of his opportunities, before the highly-touted newcomers Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse join the fold with the rest of the freshmen in May.
|Jack
|Sam
|Will
|Mike
|
Rs Soph. Azeez Ojulari
|
Soph. Nolan Smith
|
Soph. Nakobe Dean
|
Sr. Monty Rice
|
Jr. Adam Anderson
|
Sr. Jermaine Johnson
|
Jr. Channing Tindall
|
Jr. Quay Walker
|
Jr. Robert Beal
|
Sr. Walter Grant
|
Soph. Trezman Marshall
|
Rs Fr. Rian Davis
Notes
If you include all four linebacker spots, this might be the deepest and most talented position on the entire team.
Azeez Ojulari is just a redshirt sophomore, but it already seems like he's been around for five years, as the Atlanta native has developed into one of the more complete linebackers in the entire SEC.
Someone else who's ready for stardom is sophomore Nolan Smith. The former five-star flashed as a freshman, and will make an even bigger jump this fall.
Jermaine Johnson, Walter Grant, and Adam Anderson will give defensive coordinator Dan Lanning three other talented options.
On the inside, Monty Rice will once again provide a strong veteran presence at Mike, with sophomore Nakobe Dean stepping up to the starting role at Will with the graduation of Tae Crowder.
Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Trezman Marshall, Rian Davis, and Nate McBride will use the spring to jockey for their spots in the pecking order, before freshman MJ Sherman joins the competition upon his arrival in May.
|Star/Nickel
|Right Safety
|Left Safety
|
Sr. Mark Webb
|
Sr. Richard LeCounte
|
Soph. Lewis Cine
|
Rs Soph. Divaad Wilson
|
Rs Soph. Divaad Wilson
|
Sr. Mark Webb
|
Jr. William Poole
|
Jr. Chris Smith
|
Fr. Major Burns
Notes
Many thought Richard LeCounte might leave early for the NFL, so his return was met with great excitement from coaches, who will lean on the savvy veteran for his overall leadership.
Sophomore Lewis Cine is expected to step in for the graduated J.R. Reed, with Mark Webb and Divaad Wilson once again battling for the top spot at Star.
|Right Cornerback
|Left Cornerback
|
Jr. Tyson Campbell
|
Jr. Eric Stokes
|
Sr. DJ Daniel
|
Soph. Tyrique Stevenson
|
Jr. Ameer Speed
|
Fr. Jalen Kimber
Notes
The Bulldogs have athleticism to spare at cornerback, and it's only going to get better once Kelee Ringo arrives with the rest of the freshmen in May.
As it stands, what the Bulldogs will trot out this spring is pretty good, too, led by juniors Eric Stokes and Tyson Campbell, along with Tyrique Stevenson and DJ Daniel. Daniel endured his share of ups and downs, but is expected to show improvement in this, his second year on the team.
There's also a pair of talented early enrollees to keep an eye on in Major Burns and Jalen Kimber, with Daran Branch set to arrive with the other freshmen in May.