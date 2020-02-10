Spring practice is just over a month away, but it's never too early to take a look at what Georgia's respective depth chart will be. For the purpose of this undertaking, we will only include players who are currently on campus, not those scheduled to arrive in May. On Tuesday, we'll examine the offensive side of the ball.



Jordan Davis will be one of the best nose guards in the SEC. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Information)

Projected Spring Depth Chart - Defensive Line Defensive Tackle Nose Defensive End Sr. Devonte Wyatt Jr. Jordan Davis Sr. Malik Herring Sr. Julian Rochester Rs Fr Tymon Mitchell Soph. Travon Walker Rs Fr Zion Logue/Rs Fr Bill Norton Jr. Netori Johnson Rs Soph. Tramel Walthour

Notes

You'll see a lot of familiar names lining up on the defensive line for the Bulldogs, and that's a good thing. Junior Jordan Davis is ready to establish himself as one of the elite nose guards in the SEC, with Malik Herring and Travon Walker providing quite the 1-2 combo at defensive end. Devonte Wyatt figures to be the favorite at tackle, and coaches are hoping that Julian Rochester, who is back as a fifth-year senior after redshirting, will provide quality depth until redshirt freshman Zion Logue and Bill Norton are ready to take the next step. Meanwhile, early enrollee Warren Brinson will try to take advantage of his opportunities, before the highly-touted newcomers Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse join the fold with the rest of the freshmen in May.



Projected Spring Depth Chart - Linebackers Jack Sam Will Mike Rs Soph. Azeez Ojulari Soph. Nolan Smith Soph. Nakobe Dean Sr. Monty Rice Jr. Adam Anderson Sr. Jermaine Johnson Jr. Channing Tindall Jr. Quay Walker Jr. Robert Beal Sr. Walter Grant Soph. Trezman Marshall Rs Fr. Rian Davis

Notes

If you include all four linebacker spots, this might be the deepest and most talented position on the entire team. Azeez Ojulari is just a redshirt sophomore, but it already seems like he's been around for five years, as the Atlanta native has developed into one of the more complete linebackers in the entire SEC. Someone else who's ready for stardom is sophomore Nolan Smith. The former five-star flashed as a freshman, and will make an even bigger jump this fall. Jermaine Johnson, Walter Grant, and Adam Anderson will give defensive coordinator Dan Lanning three other talented options. On the inside, Monty Rice will once again provide a strong veteran presence at Mike, with sophomore Nakobe Dean stepping up to the starting role at Will with the graduation of Tae Crowder. Quay Walker, Channing Tindall, Trezman Marshall, Rian Davis, and Nate McBride will use the spring to jockey for their spots in the pecking order, before freshman MJ Sherman joins the competition upon his arrival in May.

Azeez Ojulari is one of the best all-round linebackers in the SEC. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Projected Spring Depth Chart - Star/Safety Star/Nickel Right Safety Left Safety Sr. Mark Webb Sr. Richard LeCounte Soph. Lewis Cine Rs Soph. Divaad Wilson Rs Soph. Divaad Wilson Sr. Mark Webb Jr. William Poole Jr. Chris Smith Fr. Major Burns

Notes

Many thought Richard LeCounte might leave early for the NFL, so his return was met with great excitement from coaches, who will lean on the savvy veteran for his overall leadership. Sophomore Lewis Cine is expected to step in for the graduated J.R. Reed, with Mark Webb and Divaad Wilson once again battling for the top spot at Star.

Projected Spring Depth Chart - Cornerback Right Cornerback Left Cornerback Jr. Tyson Campbell Jr. Eric Stokes Sr. DJ Daniel Soph. Tyrique Stevenson Jr. Ameer Speed Fr. Jalen Kimber

Notes