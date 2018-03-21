“Getting to do linebacker drills with Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia, I think that’s pretty honorable what they’ve done,” Smart said of his former players. “They’re a great group, they’ve been really great for Georgia and they’ve been really selfless guys.”

Belichick and Patricia spent approximately 15 minutes working out the four former Bulldogs, surrounded by fellow coaches and scouts from all 32 NFL teams.

“I don’t get star struck but it is pretty awesome having those guys working you in a drill,” Smith said. “They’re pretty much legends in the game, they’ve been doing it a long time and pretty much know how to get it done in the league. But when I’m in the drill, I’m there to get my work in, get my work done and that’s the end of that.”

There they were, four of Georgia’s key defensive players from last year – Roquan Smith , Davin Bellamy , Reggie Carter and Lorenzo Carter – going through linebacker recognition drills with New England head coach Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia , the former Patriots defensive coordinator now the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Check out this video of Bill Belichick and Matt Patricia lead linebackers Roquan Smith, Lorenzo Carter, Davin Bellamy and Reggie Carter through some drills pic.twitter.com/zRQ0VTWmIF

Belichick wasn’t the only current NFL coach in attendance.

Atlanta’s Dan Quinn and Cincinnati’s Marvin Lewis joined Patricia and Belichick as NFL head coaches here.

“He (Belichick) did a lot of drills which were recognition drills, which we always try to do; how do you respond when somebody moves? You don’t get to see that in a combine,” Smart said. “The game of football is about reaction time. When a guy moves, it’s how do you move and I think that’s what he was trying to simulate.”

Smart said it’s not unusual for head coaches to jump into the fray.

“It’s pretty common. I know the year I spent there, it’s really who just wants to go out there,” Smart said. “I know he’s (Belichick) got a passion, he loves the game, he loves coaching, so it’s a chance for him to get out there, make guys better and evaluate.”

Bellamy agreed.

“That was the big thing,” he said. “Of course, everyone’s like ‘Whoa, that’s Bill Belichick' but in the end, he’s there to work me out and no matter who the coach is I’m going to give 110 percent.”

Also:

…Isaiah Wynn said he first injured his labrum in Georgia’s game last November against Kentucky. “It was (tough to play), but heck, we were having a heckuva season so why let that stop us from getting in the way of where we needed to go?” Wynn said. “It’s kind of hard to block because you’re always getting it jammed back, but it’s good.”

…Smith, a projected Top 10 pick, said he intends on attending the NFL Draft at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Tex. after receiving an invitation recently to do so. “I think I did pretty solid today,” said Smith, who only took part in position drills. “I just wanted to come out and back up what I’ve been able to do on the field and I feel I was able to do that.”

…Defensive lineman John Atkins gave the most honest answer of anyone when asked his motivation for doing well at Georgia’s pro day. “I’m trying to get some money. I want some money,” he said. “It’s about making a team, making a 53-man roster.” Atkins repped the bench press (225 pounds) 23 times but did not re-run the 40 after doing so at the NFL Combine. “I ran a 5.3 (at the Combine) at320 pounds,” Atkins said. “I could have run faster (Wednesday) but I wanted to save myself for the drills and come to think I’m glad I didn’t run the 40 again.”

…Bellamy said he feels his versatility will serve him well in the NFL. “I think I showed teams I can play in the 3-4, 4-3, Sam, Jack, End … it really doesn’t matter to me,” Bellamy said. “I’m just a football player and I think I showed it today.”

…The NFL did not release details from any of Wednesday’s events, however, the media was allowed to view the bench press on the big video screen. Results included – Jeb Blazevich (22 reps), Jordan Davis (27 reps), Bellamy (19 reps), Tim Hill (7 reps), Aaron Davis (10 reps) and Dyshon Sims (20 reps).