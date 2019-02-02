I distinctly recall it was during the 1981 season, my first attending Georgia football games. I believe the Bulldogs were hosting Temple when I scanned down the home sideline from my seat in Sanford Stadium and piped up, “Daddy, why doesn’t Georgia have any black [assistant] coaches?”

My father answered by indicating it actually hadn't been that long before when African Americans didn't even play football for Georgia.

At six years old, I envisioned a team without the likes of black Bulldog players at the time—my idols, such as Lindsay Scott, Eddie "Meat Cleaver" Weaver, Jimmy Payne, Freddie Gilbert, Clarence Kay and, of course, Herschel Walker. My father, a Sociology professor at UGA beginning in the 1960s, had been on campus when the first black athletes arrived at the school. Now he dolefully added, "Pat, unfortunately, that's how it was back then."

I struggled to visualize "it"—no African Americans playing football for Georgia—and particularly since "back then" had only been a decade before.

In December of 1970, Horace King, Chuck Kinnebrew, Clarence Pope, Larry West, and Richard Appleby signed with Georgia. Eventually they became the first black Bulldog football players to play at the varsity level. These young men were promptly regarded as “pioneers”—and the rest, as they say, is history.

Unfortunately, most of what has been publicized regarding such a historical movement omits—a bit conveniently—the actual difficulties and hardships these players encountered with their arrival at UGA. In addition, generally omitted is mention of the African-American individuals who, although never seeing varsity action for the Bulldogs, were certainly part of—albeit briefly—the Georgia football program prior to the five “pioneers.”

In the fall of 1972, Georgia was among the last of three SEC schools (along with Ole Miss and LSU) to feature black players on its varsity football team. However, when Harry Sims and James Hurley were members of the Bulldogs' track team in 1968, Georgia became one of the first in the conference, along with Kentucky (football), Tennessee (track & field), and Vanderbilt (basketball), to feature black athletes of any varsity sport

Hurley, from Atlanta, had walked-on Georgia's football team earlier that year in the fall of 1967, just months after eventual Athens lawyer Kenneth Dious went out for the squad in the spring. Dious, the first black player to don a Georgia uniform, left the program soon thereafter. On the other hand, Hurley made the freshman squad, and would start at defensive end for the Bullpups. The following season, he was awarded the Bill Mundy Award for having the highest academic average on the entire team.

Still, Hurley was never given a spot on the Bulldogs' varsity because "the competition was too keen," according to then-freshman coach John Donaldson. Georgia’s first black player to see game action soon transferred to Vanderbilt, where he was awarded a scholarship and lettered for the Commodores in 1970.