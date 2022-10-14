WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 6-0, 3-0; Vanderbilt 3-3, 0-2 TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Taylor Zarzour, Matt Stinchcomb, Alyssa Lang); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley)/Sirius XM – 81 DAWG WALK: 1:15 p.m.



Stetson Bennett and the rest of Georgia's offense should be in for another big day. (Kathryn Skeean/Staff)

The game

After rolling to a 42-10 win over Auburn, the now top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs swing back into action against Vanderbilt before next weekend's much-deserved bye. It’s Homecoming for the Bulldogs, and the Commodores figures to be another semi-annual spoil for Georgia, which is 6-0 under Kirby Smart for the fourth time in his seven seasons as head coach. Head coach Clark Lea is in his second season as head coach of the Commodores, and offensively actually has Vanderbilt playing better than they recently have. In fact, Vandy is tied for first nationally with Ohio State, Clemson, and Tennessee, having scored in every trip to the Red Zone (21 for 21; 17 touchdowns, four field goals. As for the Bulldogs, Georgia exploded in the second half last week against the Tigers, a game that saw the Bulldogs rush for a season-high 290 yards. After Saturday’s game, the Bulldogs will enjoy a bye before setting off on the most difficult part of their schedule. Following the annual grudge match in Jacksonville against Florida, Georgia faces Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Kentucky before closing out the regular season against Georgia Tech.

Injury update

DT Jalen Carter (knee): Doubtful WR AD Mitchell (ankle/thumb): Questionable. Took five snaps last week against Auburn after missing the previous three games with an ankle injury. Smart later revealed that Mitchell is also dealing with a thumb injury. LB Smael Mondon (ankle): Doubtful. Mondon dressed out last week but did not play. He’s practiced little this week, and this could be a situation for which coaches simply decided to rest him to make sure he’s 100 percent for the Florida game. LB Chaz Chambliss (groin): Questionable. Chambliss has missed the past two games. RB Kendall Milton (groin): Questionable. Suffered his injury early last week against Auburn. LB Trezman Marshall (knee): Questionable. OL Earnest Green (hamstring): Out

Georgia players to watch

Offense QB Stetson Bennett—Has completed 138 of 199 passes for 1,744 yards (second most in the SEC) and five touchdowns. He has also rushed 21 times for 106 yards and five scores. RB Kenny McIntosh—Leads Georgia in receptions with 26 catches for 250 yards. RB Kendall Milton—Has rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns but is questionable with a groin injury. RB Daijun Edwards—Now Georgia’s leading rusher with 49 carries for 285 yards and four touchdowns, with three of his scores coming last week. RB Branson Robinson—Freshman could start seeing an expanded role after rushing for a career-high 98 yards and a touchdown Auburn. TE Brock Bowers—Third on the team with 22 catches for 378 yards and two touchdowns. Has also rushed for 82 yards and three scores. TE Darnell Washington—A devastating blocker, Washington has 12 catches for 207 yards, but is looking for his first touchdown. WR Ladd McConkey—Bounced back last week after some drops the previous two weeks. Has 25 catches for 313 yards and a touchdown. LT Broderick Jones—Enjoyed one of his better games last week against Auburn. RT Warren McClendon—Underrated by some, many believe McClendon is the best offensive lineman on the team and bounced back nicely from a sub-par outing against Missouri. Defense LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson—Anchors the defense at middle linebacker with a team-high 29 tackles. LB Smael Mondon—Third on the team with 22 tackles but could miss his second straight game due to an ankle injury. OLB Nolan Smith—Has 15 tackles and leads the team with five tackles for loss. Also leads the team with 13 quarterback hurries. CB Kelee Ringo—Sophomore cornerback been solid as teams continue to shy away from his side of the field. CB Kamari Lassiter—Despite some early-season mistakes, Lassiter continues to improve week in and week out. S Christopher Smith—Veteran is the eyes and ears of the secondary and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two S Malaki Starks—The true freshman is second on the team with 25 tackles and tied with Christopher Smith for the team lead in interceptions with two.

Three keys for the Bulldogs

Take advantage of Vanderbilt’s defensive weakness: That would be the Commodores’ pass defense. Vanderbilt is dead last in the SEC, giving up an average of 324 passing yards with 16 touchdowns through six games. This bodes well for Stetson Bennett. Hold onto the ball: Georgia has turned the football over in three straight games, a trend that Kirby Smart would like to nip in the bud. Although the mistakes obviously have not cost the Bulldogs a game, it’s made their job harder than it should.

No more injuries: The Bulldogs are banged up enough as it is. Jalen Carter is not expected to play today; neither is Smael Mondon, two key pieces of the Bulldog defense. Offensively, it’s obviously the Bulldogs have missed wide receiver AD Mitchell, while running back Kendall Milton is still feeling the effects of a troublesome groin. Other players have been playing through various bumps and bruises. Next week’s bye will help, but the Bulldogs would do well not to have anything else happen between now and then.

Get to know the Commodores

• The Commodores have scored on all 21 trips to the red zone this season, converting touchdowns on 17 of those opportunities. Vanderbilt is one of four teams in the FBS to have come away with points in every red zone opportunity (at least 20 red zone trips.) • Senior running back Ray Davis eclipsed the 100-yard mark rushing for the second time this season against Ole Miss. He rushed for 105 yards on a season-high 27 carries, while adding one touchdown. Davis is averaging 84.5 rushing yards per game, which ranks fifth in the SEC. • Freshman wide receiver Jayden McGowan recorded a strong performance against the Rebels. McGowan hauled in a season-high seven receptions for 104 yards with one touchdown. The Laurens, South Carolina, native currently ranks second among freshman receivers in the FBS in receiving yards per game. • Freshman quarterback AJ Swann posted a stellar outing in his first career start at Northern Illinois. Swann finished 18-of-28 for 255 passing yards with four touchdowns. He became the second SEC true freshman quarterback to throw for at least four touchdowns in their first career start since 2002. • Swann was named SEC Freshman of the Week for his efforts against the Huskies. He became the second Vanderbilt player to earn Freshman of the Week honors from the conference this season, joining Jayden McGowan. Entering the year, Vandy had won Freshman of the Week honors just four times since the award was instituted in 2005. • The Dores picked up a pair of defensive touchdowns against Hawaii, returning two fumbles for scores. It marked the first time Vanderbilt has had multiple defensive scores since the Commodore defense scored twice against LSU on Sept. 21, 2019.

Prediction