Preview: UMass at No. 10 Georgia

WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, 12:45 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 8-2, UMass 2-8 TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Dave Neal, Max Starks, Ashley ShahAhmadi); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zier, DJ Shockley); Sirius XM (374)

Chris Cole had plenty to shout about during last week's win over Tennessee. (Photo by USA Today)

The Game

Now that the Bulldogs are back in the thick of the playoff picture, Georgia’s path to the postseason is clear. Just win. With two more victories, Kirby Smart’s team figures to be one of the 12 teams fighting for a national championship. Georgia's Bulldogs are ending the regular season in a slightly different way. Saturday’s contest against 2-8 UMass will come six days before next Friday night’s finale against Georgia Tech. The game against the Minutemen should not be much of a tussle. UMass is 2-8. Earlier this week, it fired head coach Don Brown, who was replaced on an interim basis by offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery. For Georgia, Saturday’s goal is simple. With so many questions remaining as far as what exactly the College Football Playoff Selection Committee is focusing on to determine it’s rankings, it would behoove the Bulldogs to put together an impressive showing. Any lapse or close game may be taken the wrong way by the committee. At this late stage in the season, that’s not a chance the Bulldogs need to take. Georgia can also ill-afford any more injuries. It’s been a tough year for the Bulldogs on the injury front, and with a potential spot in the playoffs on the horizon, Georgia does not need to take any more hits.

Players to Watch

Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Nate Frazier, WR Arian Smith, WR Dominic Lovett, TE Oscar Delp, C Jared Wilson, RG Tate Ratledge, NG Nazir Stackhouse, DE Mykel Williams, LB Jalon Walker, LB CJ Allen, S Malaki Starks, CB Daylen Everette. UMass: QB Ahmad Haston, QB AJ Hairston, RB Jalen John, WR Jakobie Kenny-James, DE Jaylen Hudson, DT Tim Grant-Randall, LB Derrien Craig, S Tyler Rudolph.

Three Keys for Georgia

Spread the wealth: Although Kirby Smart never says it publicly, Saturday’s game is a prime opportunity for Georgia to play a lot of its younger players to give them experience that could come in handy before the season is complete. Stay healthy: We touched on this above, but it bears repeating. The Bulldogs do not need any more injuries. Make a statement: The last thing Georgia needs to do is make a bad impression in a game the Bulldogs are expected to dominate. Leave no doubt.

Injury Update

RB Trevor Etienne – out WR Dillon Bell – out RB Roderick Robinson – out DL Joseph Jonah-Ajonye – out OL Earnest Greene III – questionable OL Micah Morris - questionable S Joenel Aguero - questionable RB Branson Robinson – doubtful

Georgia News and Notes

…The Bulldogs have won a school record 29 consecutive home games dating to 2019, and that is the longest active streak in the FBS. Georgia (8-2, 6-2 SEC) is in the middle of a three-game home stretch to close out the regular season. …After going over a month without a home game, the Bulldogs returned to Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium last Saturday and registered a solid 31-17 win over No. 7 Tennessee. Georgia senior quarterback Carson Beck was 25-for-40 for 347 yards and accounted for three touchdowns, two passing and one rushing. In the game the Bulldogs blanked the Volunteers in the second half for the second straight year and extended their winning streak in the series to a program-record eight straight. …The Bulldogs are averaging 30.6 points per game (ppg) while allowing 18.3 ppg. UMass averages 20.7 ppg and has surrendered 32.0 ppg. …Georgia’s 2024 Senior Class is an FBS-leading 50-4 (44-2 in the regular season) since 2021. The next best record in this span belongs to Michigan (45-8) and Alabama (44-8). Georgia’s 2023 Senior Class set the school record at 50-4 with two national titles, an SEC crown plus went 6-0 in bowl/CFP games. …Nate Frazier became the first Bulldog freshman tailback to start since 2014 when Nick Chubb and Sony Michel both did it. That year, Chubb started eight games while Michel’s first career start came in the Belk Bowl win over No. 20 Louisville.

UMass News and Notes

…The Minutemen lost their starting quarterback Taisun Phommachanh to a season-ending injury earlier this month against Mississippi State. He began his career at Clemson and then played at Ga. Tech before transferring to UMass. Freshmen QBs AJ Hairston and Ahmad Haston are now getting a chance to direct the offense. …The Massachusetts defense is holding opponents to 159.6 passing yards per game, which ranks fifth in FBS, just behind No. 4 Rice (159.2) and ahead of No. 6 Ohio State (160.1). …Massachusetts ranks 11th in FBS in average time of possession (32:43), just behind UTSA (also with 32:43) and ahead of Louisiana (32:31). …T.Y. Harding is one of 44 FBS players with a punt return touchdown this season (entering week 13). …The Minutemen are tied for 13th in FBS with eight turnovers lost on the season (six interceptions and two fumbles lost). Massachusetts has held opponents to a three-for-nine mark on fourth down (.333), which ranks tied for ninth-best in FBS for fourth down defense. According to ESPN.com, the Minutemen’s remaining Strength of Schedule ranks 11th.

Prediction