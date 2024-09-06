WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Saturday, 2 p.m. HEAD COACHES: Georgia – Kirby Smart (ninth year, 95-16); Tennessee Tech – Bobby Wilder (0-1, first year; 77-57 overall) TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Jay Alter, Rocky Boiman, Ashley Stroehlin); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DH Shockley); Sirius XM (111 or 192)

Georgia should be celebratig a lot of touchdowns against Tennessee Tech. (Photo by Kathryn Skeean/UGA Sports Communications)

The Game

There doesn’t seem to be much drama Saturday afternoon when the top-ranked Bulldogs entertain Tennessee Tech. But it’s big for several reasons. Although head coach Kirby Smart will never admit it publicly, the third meeting between the two program figures will be a great opportunity for many of Smart’s younger and still untested players. Of course, it’s also an opportunity for regulars on both sides of the ball to fine-tune their execution before Georgia travels to Kentucky next week for its SEC opener. Smart discussed this in Wednesday’s SEC teleconference when he said his Bulldogs were “tackling better” than they did at times against Clemson. Saturday’s game is also expected to mark the debut of running back Trevor Etienne, who sat out last week’s game due to his suspension. Other Bulldogs expected to see their first action include sophomore star Joenel Aguero, who missed the Clemson game due to injury. Of course, avoiding injuries will be a big key for Georgia, which is paying Tennessee Tech $550,000 to be the home opener for 2024.

Players to Watch

Georgia - QB Carson Beck, RB Trevor Etienne, RB Branson Robinson, RB Cash Jones, RB Nate Frazier, TE Oscar Delp, WR Dom Lovett, RB Dillon Bell, LT Earnest Greene III, RG Tate Ratledge, DE/OLB Mykel Williams, N Nazir Stackhouse, LB CJ Allen, LB Chaz Chambliss, CB Daylen Everette, S Malaki Starks, Star Joenel Aguero. Tennessee Tech – QB Jordan Potts, RB Jalen Mitchell, WR D.J. Linkins, WR Tremel Jones, WR Jordan Yates, LB Cayman Spalding, S Omari Philyaw, LB Aaron Swafford.

injury Update

DL Jordan Hall: (Stress fracture in leg) questionable RB Roderick Robinson: (turf toe) out DL Warren Brinson: (ankle/contusion) questionable DL Xzavier McLeod: (muscle strain) questionable DE Mykel Williams (ankle) out

Three keys for Georgia

Stay healthy: One of the biggest fears when playing an FCS opponent is potentially losing someone with conference play looming next week. Knock on wood, that will not happen. Start quicker on offense: There were plenty of nervous fans when the halftime score was just 6-0 before the offense found its rhythm in the second half. Georgia should not have to endure the same sort of struggles against Tennessee Tech. Tackle better: To be honest, if Kirby Smart had not mentioned his desire to see this in the Wednesday SEC teleconference, this probably would not have been mentioned, But since he did, let’s roll with it.

Georgia News and Notes

…Senior Carson Beck improved to 14-1 in his career as the starting quarterback (6-1 against top 20 teams) following the 34-3 season-opening win over No. 14 Clemson. …He finished 23-for-33 for 278 yards and two TDs against the Tigers. Last season, he directed the Bulldogs to a 13-1 record in his first year as a starter. He ranked third in all of FBS with 3,941 passing yards and had a school-record 72.4 Completion Percentage, good for fifth best nationally. Against ranked teams, he posted a 73.9 Completion Percentage (125-169) for 1,693 yards, 13 touchdowns and only two interceptions. …The 2023 offense set a school record by averaging 7.26 yards per play and led the country with a 3rd Down Conversion of 55.2 percent. …Seven of 11 starters returned from Georgia’s 2023 defense that ranked fifth nationally in Scoring Defense (15.6 ppg) and led the nation in 3rd Down Conversion (25.7 percent). In the 2024 season opener, the Bulldogs limited 14th-ranked Clemson to three points including a first-half shutout. …Last year, Georgia opened the season by posting first-half shutouts against UT Martin and in week two against Ball State. This past Saturday, Clemson’s first-half totals were 76 yards on 20 play and eventually finished with 188 yards of total offense on 52 plays. CU was 4-for-13 on 3rd down.

Tennessee Tech News and Notes

…Starting center Nate Hodnett is a native of Barrow County and attended Apalachaee High. Sophomore cornerback Toby Bolton is an Athens native and played at Cedar Shoals. …Tennessee Tech’s roster features 32 players who were plucked out of the NCAA transfer portal. …Speaking of transfers, wide receiver Jordan Yates comes to Tennessee Tech from Georgia Tech who spent the previous three seasons at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets. …Tennessee Tech is coming off a 32-25 loss to Middle Tennessee State. The Golden Eagles gave the Blue Raiders all they could handle, taking a 25-24 lead when quarterback Jordyn Potts hit Yates with just over a minute left in the game. Unfortunately for Tennessee Tech, MTSU drove back and dropped the contest when the Blue Raiders hit a 30-yard touchdown pass with just 16 seconds left.

Prediction