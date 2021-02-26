Trying to figure out what you'll see game in and game out from the Georgia basketball team has been a tricky endeavor.

This has been a hard group to figure out. However, despite the inconsistencies, the Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game against South Carolina (1 p.m., SEC Network) with more than just bragging rights on the line.

Stay with me now.

Should the Bulldogs (14-9, 7-9) find a way to upset Alabama on March 6 and win a pair of games in the SEC Tournament, Georgia would—don't laugh—at least put itself in position to be in the conversation for a postseason bid.

Head coach Tom Crean wasn't about to suckered into such a hypothetical during a Zoom session Friday with reporters. But he did acknowledge his team is playing with a raised level of confidence.

“They’ve shown really good resilience in bouncing back from the tough games. I think it’s a credit to how they come in and how the coaching staff comes in. The coaching staff comes in with a very demanding, but ‘let's get better’ mindset, and the players come in with the same thing and understand it,” Crean said. “I think that’s what's helped us, so I would think the confidence level is raised. The moment you take your foot off the gas or relax for a second, it will leave you. So, for us, we just have to continue to remain absolutely focused on how we get better and how we prepare for each game, because as usual, each game is its own entity.”

The Gamecocks should certainly have Georgia’s attention, despite a paltry record of 5-12, 3-10 in the SEC.

On Jan 27 in Columbia, South Carolina routed the Bulldogs 83-59, one of four conference losses this year by 18 points or more.

“It’s very hard for me to watch that game. I have watched it a couple of times over the last couple of days, and it's not good for my stomach. I don’t know how much of it we’ll show the team,” Crean said. “We’ve shown them some clips, but it’s more about where they’re at right now, how they’re playing, what we have to do there, and then, what adjustments we have to make from how they guarded us the first time. A lot more gets done on the floor than from film.”

So, what's different this time around?

Graduate P.J. Horne said it's due to a renewed focus on the defensive end.

Even last Saturday’s seven-point loss to Florida, Horne said, the Bulldogs did a better job applying some of the lessons Crean and his staff have been preaching all year.

"I'd just say, as a group, we realized there's a lot that goes on in a college basketball game. Defensive plays are a really great part of the game,” Horne said. “I feel like once we get on the court defensively, we can beat anybody."

Actually, there's a little more to it than that.

According to Crean, he and his assistants have stopped worrying about what the Bulldogs lack in terms of rim and shot-blocking presence, instead just preaching the aggressiveness in which they need to play.

“Whether we're mixing defenses, whether we're trapping ball screens, switching ball screens—whatever it is. We just needed to become a more aggressive team, and you always get worried about that when you don’t have that shot-blocking rim presence, because you can lose the game on layups and dunks,” Crean said. “It’s a lot easier to challenge a three than it is a dunk or a layup, but at the same time, we have to play to our strengths. I think their aggressiveness has really helped, and it’s helped build their confidence.”

Graduate Andrew Garcia said the new strategy is working out well.

"Our level of how we're locked in at practice, especially the time and emotion we put into it, plays a part in [the difference between] where we are now and where we were before,” Garcia said. “We're ready and super locked-in, trying to get the defensive part down first, because offensively, we want to push that pace. We've got to make sure defensively, in transition and the half-court, we're playing at a high level."