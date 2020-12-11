UGASports - Preview: Samford at Georgia

When Samford scored 174 points in an exhibition win over Greenville, it certainly served as an eye-opener, not only to fans but head coaches like Georgia’s Tom Crean.

“When you’ve scored 174 points in the game, it doesn’t matter who you are playing against—you have a high-powered offense,” said Crean, whose Bulldogs entertain Samford Saturday night at Stegeman Coliseum. “We’re going to have to do a great job defensively.”

Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.

As the head coach at Birmingham’s Mountain Brook High, first-year coach Bucky McMillan led that team to five Class 7A titles in 12 seasons, using the same helter-skelter style of tempo he is now brought to Samford.

‘It’s the old John Wooden—play quick, but don’t hurry. We can’t be in a situation where we get all rushed and do those types of things,” Crean said. “We have to get good shots. We have to get very good shots. But, at the same time we have to come down and have to challenge their shots. We can’t be a team that allows them just to sit there and get to the foul line because they drove to the rim or got open threes because we over helped.”

If you like points, this should be the game for you.

Although Samford’s regular-season average is “down” to 90 points per game, the Bulldogs are not very far behind, averaging 82.5 points through four games.

Crean did not sound worried about getting into a track meet with the visiting Bulldogs.

“No, no, we want to play fast. I mean there is no doubt about that,” Crean said. “We anticipate that they will. He is established in his program. He can mix defenses. He can press man to man. He can press with the zone. He can fall back to man to man. He can fall back to his zone. They play 12 guys. He is an excellent coach. I have known Bucky McMillan for a long time. He is an excellent coach. I love the way they are playing. I like watching his team.”