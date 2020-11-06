Well, here we are again. The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s contest against the hated Gators with the winner putting itself in the driver’s seat for the SEC East title.

As usual, there's no shortage of intrigue.

For Georgia, there’s a couple of huge storylines.

We’ll start with the injuries on defense. We already know that the Bulldogs will for certain be without safety Richard LeCounte, defensive tackle Julian Rochester, and more than likely Jordan Davis—despite Kirby Smart’s assertion Wednesday that he still hopes to find what he described as “a role” for the big junior nose guard.

While there's no doubt some nervous concerns regarding how the replacements will play, it's not like freshmen defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse, along with junior Chris Smith, are lacking for talent.

The other big question for the Bulldogs is obviously at quarterback with Stetson Bennett.

After playing well in Georgia’s first three games, Bennett has been picked off a combined five times, with a pair of fumbles, over the last two—mistakes that certainly cannot be repeated against the Gators if Georgia hopes to win.

History—the last 14 games, to be exact—decrees that the team who rushes for the most yards will win the game. There's a good chance the same holds true Saturday. However, this isn't a game where the Bulldogs can simply line up and run the football until the clock expires.

Florida’s weakness is pass defense. The Gators are 12th in the SEC in pass defense, giving up 300.2 yards per game.

By no means is this to suggest that Georgia should abandon the run. But it would clearly be a mistake to stay so conservative as not to take advantage of an opponent's glaring opening.

Bennett has the ability to make plays. If George Pickens were available that would help, just to open up the field for the Bulldogs’ other receivers. Too bad that is not an option.

Thus Bennett cannot make any mistakes.