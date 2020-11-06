Preview: No. 5 Georgia vs No. 8 Florida
WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 4-1, Florida 3-1
TV/RADIO: CBS (Gary Danielson, Brad Nessler, Jamie Erdhal); Georgia Bulldogs Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM/Internet (119/192/963).
The Game
Well, here we are again. The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s contest against the hated Gators with the winner putting itself in the driver’s seat for the SEC East title.
As usual, there's no shortage of intrigue.
For Georgia, there’s a couple of huge storylines.
We’ll start with the injuries on defense. We already know that the Bulldogs will for certain be without safety Richard LeCounte, defensive tackle Julian Rochester, and more than likely Jordan Davis—despite Kirby Smart’s assertion Wednesday that he still hopes to find what he described as “a role” for the big junior nose guard.
While there's no doubt some nervous concerns regarding how the replacements will play, it's not like freshmen defensive linemen Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse, along with junior Chris Smith, are lacking for talent.
The other big question for the Bulldogs is obviously at quarterback with Stetson Bennett.
After playing well in Georgia’s first three games, Bennett has been picked off a combined five times, with a pair of fumbles, over the last two—mistakes that certainly cannot be repeated against the Gators if Georgia hopes to win.
History—the last 14 games, to be exact—decrees that the team who rushes for the most yards will win the game. There's a good chance the same holds true Saturday. However, this isn't a game where the Bulldogs can simply line up and run the football until the clock expires.
Florida’s weakness is pass defense. The Gators are 12th in the SEC in pass defense, giving up 300.2 yards per game.
By no means is this to suggest that Georgia should abandon the run. But it would clearly be a mistake to stay so conservative as not to take advantage of an opponent's glaring opening.
Bennett has the ability to make plays. If George Pickens were available that would help, just to open up the field for the Bulldogs’ other receivers. Too bad that is not an option.
Thus Bennett cannot make any mistakes.
Three keys for Georgia
Stetson Bennett has to step up: We just finished talking about Bennett, but it definitely bears repeating. If Bennett can limit the turnovers, Georgia will be able to move the football. But this game will boil down to mistakes. Bennett must clean up his missteps from the past two games.
Get pressure on Kyle Trask: Obviously, slowing down the Florida pass attack is the defensive key. Georgia need not sack Trask repeatedly, but the Bulldogs have to make him uncomfortable. If Trask has time to throw, it could make for a long afternoon.
Keep close tabs on wide receiver Kadarius Toney: Tight end Kyle Pitts gets most of the attention for Florida, and rightfully so. But don't forget about wide receiver Kadarius Toney, who averages 8.23 yards after the catch.
Injury Update
NG Jordan Davis (elbow) Doubtful
DT Julian Rochester (knee) Out
S Richard LeCounte (motorbike accident) Out
RB Kenny McIntosh (knee) Questionable
WR George Pickens (pec) … OUT
DL Warren Brinson (Concussion) Doubtful
This and That
… For the 14th straight year in the series, the team with the most rushing yards got the victory as Georgia outgained UF 119 to 21 in the 2019 contest. Bulldog junior D’Andre Swift carried the ball 25 times for 86 yards to lead the attack.
…Redshirt sophomore Zamir White headlines the running game with a team-high 90 carries for 402 yards and six touchdowns. Against Kentucky, he had a career-high 26 carries for 136 yards and a score, which was his first 100-yard game.
… Junior punter Jake Camarda’s 50.4 average leads the country and the Bulldogs' 47.9 average in net punting is second nationally. He has only had to punt 17 times. He has placed 12 kicks inside the 20 and has had nine that have traveled 50-plus. Opponents have only had one punt return for two yards this season.
… Redshirt sophomore Azeez Ojulari has a team-high 7.5 TFLs, including a team-high 4.5 sacks, and ranks among the national leaders with three forced fumbles so far this season.
Prediction
Once again, the SEC East will be determined in Jacksonville. Forgive me if this one makes me a bit queasy. I know Kyle Trask doesn't get a lot of credit on the Vent, but he's an effective quarterback who's playing very well right now. Unfortunately, the same can't be said for Stetson Bennett. With five picks and two fumbles over the past two games, I'm just feeling a little uncertain in his case. Georgia's defense will play well despite the injuries, but ultimately, I'm concerned about the turnovers and other mistakes; they'll be the difference in the game. If the Bulldogs can avoid them, then I feel good about Georgia's chances. Prediction: Georgia 24, Florida 20