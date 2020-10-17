UGASports - Preview: No. 3 Georgia at No. 2 Alabama

WHERE: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Ala. WHEN: Saturday, 8 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 3-0, Alabama 3-0 TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl), Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM/Internet (133/191/962

Stetson Bennett will lead the No. 3 Bulldogs against the No. 2 Crimson Tide. (USA Today)

The Game

Kirby Smart said it himself. This is one of those games that requires no artificial motivation. If you feel the need, better check your pulse. This is the kind of game, as a kid, you dream about playing in. This will be fun. The Bulldogs have dropped their last five games to Alabama. But on paper, at the very least, they seem to be at the same level as the Crimson Tide, based on the talent on the field. By now, everyone knows the biggest storyline. Alabama comes in with the SEC’s top-ranked offense, averaging 51 points per game, while Georgia’s defense is by far the strongest the league has to offer, giving up just 12.3. For quarterback Stetson Bennett, it’s an opportunity to once and for all silence all the doubters, and show that yes, a former two-star from Blackshear is good enough to lead Georgia to what would be its biggest regular-season victory in recent memory. Buckle up, folks—this one will live up to the hype.

Players to watch

Georgia – QB Stetson Bennett, RB Zamir White, RB Kenny McIntosh, WR George Pickens, WR Kearis Jackson, TE Tre’ McKitty, LT Jamaree Salyer, C Trey Hill, LB Azeez Ojulari, N Jordan Davis, LB Monty Rice, DE Malik Herring, CB Eric Stokes, S Richard LeCounte, C Jake Camarda, K Jack Podlesny. Alabama – QB Mack Jones, RB Najee Harris, WR DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, TE Miller Forristall, LT Alex Leatherwood, RG Deonte Brown, DE Christian Barmore, DE Justin Eboigbe, LB Dylan Moses, LB Christian Harris, LB Joshua McMillon, Star Patrick Surtain.

Three keys for Georgia

Win turnovers: Yes, you can say this every week. But it's especially true in a game of this magnitude. Whoever wins the turnover battle is going to win this game. Keep composure: Emotions are sure to be running high when the Bulldogs take the field, and you can bet Alabama’s offense is going to want to throw the first punch. Surviving it will show the Tide the Bulldogs mean business and are in the game for the long haul. Pressure quarterback Mac Jones: Everyone knows about the talent Alabama has at wide receiver. While most of that responsibility will fall at the hands of the Bulldogs’ very capable secondary, Dan Lanning’s main priority should be to cause as much havoc for Jones as he can.

Injury Update

...Linebacker Monty Rice injured his foot early in the week, and sources say he was wearing a protective boot. However, sources also say he hasn't been ruled out of Saturday’s contest, though it could be a game-time decision to see how he feels during warmups. ...Running back James Cook (hand/arm) is expected to play, per Smart, after missing last week’s game against Tennessee. ...Linebacker Jermaine Johnson (undisclosed injury) is expected to play per Smart, after missing the last two games against Auburn and Tennessee.

This and that

…Last week against Tennessee, quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 16-for-27 for 238 yards and three touchdowns. Bennett passed for two scores and ran for the other. He has been most accurate on third downs this season at 72 percent (18-for-25 for 239 yards and three touchdowns). … Sophomore Kenny McIntosh, who has 17 carries for 80 yards, has made a significant impact on special teams. He has four kick returns for 171 yards (42.8 ypg, third nationally/first in SEC), including a career-long 48 yarder at Arkansas. …Redshirt sophomore Kearis Jackson (19 rec., 300 yds., 1 TD) has emerged as a favorite target for Bennett. After posting career highs in catches and yards against Arkansas, he set new career highs in the win over #7 Auburn. Jackson collected nine catches for 147 yards. Against #14 Tennessee, he had a team-high four receptions for 91 yards, including his first career score that covered 21 yards. …The Bulldogs have one of the nation’s top defenses again in 2020. Georgia opened up with a 37-10 road win over Arkansas, held #7 Auburn out of the end zone in a 27-6 home victory, and Saturday shut down Tennessee in the second half in a 44-21 win. The Bulldogs also rank fifth nationally in Scoring Defense (12.3 ppg), first in Rushing Defense (38.3 ypg), and second in Total Defense (236.7 ypg).

Prediction