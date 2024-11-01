Preview: No. 2 Georgia vs Florida

in other news
Opposition Research: An expert's take on Florida
It’s time for another edition of Opposition Research and to do that we check in with Jason Higdon of 1st and 10 Florida.
Stats Crunch: Georgia vs Florida
As Georgia prepares to square off against Florida - you should catch up on all the big numbers pertaining to the game
Georgia, Texas A&M, Colorado among teams in pursuit of 4-star WR CJ Wiley
Georgia is among a handful of teams in hot pursuit of Rivals100 receiver CJ Wiley.
Georgia News and Notes for Wednesday
Wednesday News and Notes: Inside, we have everything Kirby Smart had to say during the SEC Teleconference.
Decision made on sites for 2026-27 Georgia-Florida games
The Georgia-Florida game is headed off campus for the first time in over 30 years.
WHERE: EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville, Fla.
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 6-1, 4-1; Florida 4-3, 2-2
TV/RADIO: ABC (Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit, Holly Rowe); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockey); National Radio (Chris Carlin, Max Starks, Mike Peasley); Sirius/XM (137/190).
The Game
Don’t kid yourself. This is still the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Don’t let anyone try and tell you otherwise.
Just peruse the parking lot at EverBank Stadium if you don’t believe that.
As always, there’s a ton on the line.
Bragging rights aside, after their huge win at Texas, the Bulldogs have once again placed themselves in a position to not only make it back to Atlanta for the SEC Championship but also earn a spot in the 12-team playoffs to compete for the national championship.
Of course, Saturday’s game in Jacksonville is just another step.
After Florida, Georgia travels to Ole Miss before hosting Tennessee, two games the Bulldogs will also need to win.
But first up, the Bulldogs need to get past the Gators.
Florida’s season got off to a rough start, but the Gators have rebounded to win three of their last four. Their last loss was a 24-17 decision at Tennessee.
Thanks to quarterback Graham Mertz's ACL injury, Florida has shifted to freshman DJ Lagway as its signal caller, and the Gators’ offense has responded.
Lagway has major arm talent, but he can also hurt teams with his legs, an area the Bulldogs have historically struggled to contain.
Conversely, quarterback Carson Beck needs to cut down on his interceptions and receivers need to stop dropping so many passes.
However, the running game with former Gator Trevor Etienne seems to be making strides, while the defense made a huge step forward as evidenced by the job they did against the Longhorns.
The question is, can they keep it up?
One thing to note, the Bulldogs will play the first half of Saturday’s game without the services of safety Dan Jackson and star Joenel Aguero following their targeting penalties in the second half of the win over Texas.
With Jackson out, look for freshman KJ Bolden to make the start, with JaCorey Thomas getting the nod at star. Thomas actually started at the star in the season-opener against Clemson.
Players to Watch
Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Trevor Etienne, TE Oscar Delp, WR Dillon Bell, WR Dominic Lovett, WR Arian Smith, OL Tate Ratledge, DL Nazir Stackhouse, LB CJ Allen, LB Jalon Walker, DE Mykel Williams, S Malaki Starks.
Florida: QB DJ Lagway, RB Montrell Johnson, RB Jaden Baugh, WR Elijhah Badger, WR Chimere Dike, DE Tyreak Sapp, DT Caleb Banks, S Jordan Castell.
Three Keys for Georgia
Get Carson Beck on track: Major props to Beck for the job he did leading Georgia on its game-clinching drive at Texas after the Longhorns had made it a one-score game. Still, eight interceptions over his last four games is a number Beck needs to clean up. An efficient outing against the Gators would ease a lot of uneasy feelings moving forward.
Establish the run: You know Trevor Etienne will be fired up going against his former team. But even more important than that, the Bulldogs need a strong running game to allow its play-action passing game to work more efficiently, thus making Beck’s job easier.
Make Florida one-dimensional: One way you do this is to jump out to an early lead. Florida has some injuries in the backfield, so the opportunity could be there to make Florida’s run game a non-factor and put all the pressure on the freshman quarterback DJ Lagway to make plays.
Availability Report
Georgia
Running back Roderick Robinson - Out
Linebacker Smael Mondon - Out
Running back Branson Robinson - Out
Defensive lineman Joseph Jonah-Ajonye - Out
Wide receiver Anthony Evans III - Out
Defensive back Joenel Aguero - Out (1st half)
Defensive back Dan Jackson - Out (1st half)
Defensive lineman Jordan Hall - Probable
Offensive lineman Tate Ratledge - Probable
Aguero and Jackson are set to miss the first half after being ejected for targeting against Texas.
Florida
Defensive back Ja'Keem Jackson - Out
Defensive back Jason Marshall - Out
Receiver Eugene Wilson - Out
Quarterback Graham Mertz - Out
Defensive back Asa Turner - Out
Receiver Kahleil Jackson - Out
Offensive lineman Devon Manuel - Out
Offensive lineman Roderick Kearney - Out
Defensive lineman Jamari Lyons - Out
Running back Montrell Johnson - Questionable
Inside linebacker RJ Moten - Questionable
Offensive lineman Damieon George – Questionable
Georgia News and Notes
… The Bulldogs are looking for their fourth straight win over Florida by at least 20 points.
… Georgia is expected to have both right guard Tate Ratledge (tightrope surgery) back for the first time in four games, and defensive lineman Jordan Hall (stress fracture) available for the first time all year.
… With Dan Jackson and Joenel Aguero missing the first half due to their targeting penalties at Texas, KJ Bolden is expected to start at safety with JaCorey Thomas getting the call at star.
… Wide receivers Dominic Lovett (31 catches for 337 yards and two touchdowns), Arian Smith (29-44-3), and Dillon Bell (26-310-4) remain the top targets for Carson Beck, who last year against Florida completed 19 of 28 passes for 315 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions against the Gators.
… Linebacker Jalon Walker is coming off a game where he became the first player in 20 years with three sacks and seven tackles against then-No. 1 Texas.
… Kicker Peyton Woodring leads the Bulldogs with 61 points scored, including the conversion of 12 of his 13 field goal attempts.
Florida News and Notes
… In the Week 8 win over UK, Florida started a true freshman at both quarterback (DJ Lagway) and running back (Jadan Baugh) for the first team in program history and is one of two FBS programs to do so this season (Stanford). In his first-career start, Baugh scored the first five rushing touchdowns of his career and finished with 22 carries for 106 yards to produce his first career 100-yard game. Baugh’s five rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in a game in program history (Trey Burton vs. UK in 2010, Tim Tebow vs. South Carolina in 2007) and are the most ever by a Gator in his first-career start.
… Florida is the only team in the country with two qualified receivers averaging 20.0 yards per catch in WR Elijhah Badger (first - 23.8) and WR Chimere Dike (16th - 20.0).
… The Florida defense is fresh off its first three-interception game since Nov. 28, 2020, vs. Kentucky. The Gators posted multiple takeaways for the second-straight game and have a takeaway in six of seven contests.
… The Gators have allowed just 10 sacks on the season, which ranks third in the SEC and t-34th nationally.
… More on Lagway: Lagway made his second-career start in the Week 8 win over Kentucky, throwing for 259 yards and one interception on 7-for-14 passing to finish with a 191.1 rating. … Through seven games (two starts), Lagway has completed 54-for-86 passes (62.8 percent) for 1,024 yards, (146.3 YPG), five touchdowns and five interceptions. … Lagway’s 170.4 rating ranks third in the SEC and 10th in the FBS among quarterbacks with at least 80 passes. … Lagway has had five completions of 40-plus yards in each of his first two career starts (vs. Samford, vs. Kentucky). … No other Florida quarterback has completed five passes of 40-plus yards in a game in the last 20 years. … Unsurprisingly, Lagway entered the bye week leading all FBS quarterbacks with a 63. percent completion percentage on 20-plus-yard throws downfield.
Prediction
Every year, you see folks fretting over whether Georgia is ready for the Gators. As long as Kirby Smart is the head coach, that should be the least of your concerns.
Florida has made some strides since its slow start, but Georgia is also playing well. Although the Bulldogs have yet to play a complete game, Georgia appears to be trending upward following its impressive win at Texas.
The Bulldogs also appear to be getting healthier with the apparent returns of Tate Ratledge and Jordan Hall. Meanwhile, Florida has some injury concerns. Talented sophomore receiver Eugene Wilson II has already been listed as out while running back Montrell Johnson remains questionable. Prediction: Georgia 38, Florida 14.
