Preview: No. 2 Georgia vs Florida

Don’t kid yourself. This is still the World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party. Don’t let anyone try and tell you otherwise.

Just peruse the parking lot at EverBank Stadium if you don’t believe that.

As always, there’s a ton on the line.

Bragging rights aside, after their huge win at Texas, the Bulldogs have once again placed themselves in a position to not only make it back to Atlanta for the SEC Championship but also earn a spot in the 12-team playoffs to compete for the national championship.

Of course, Saturday’s game in Jacksonville is just another step.

After Florida, Georgia travels to Ole Miss before hosting Tennessee, two games the Bulldogs will also need to win.

But first up, the Bulldogs need to get past the Gators.

Florida’s season got off to a rough start, but the Gators have rebounded to win three of their last four. Their last loss was a 24-17 decision at Tennessee.

Thanks to quarterback Graham Mertz's ACL injury, Florida has shifted to freshman DJ Lagway as its signal caller, and the Gators’ offense has responded.

Lagway has major arm talent, but he can also hurt teams with his legs, an area the Bulldogs have historically struggled to contain.

Conversely, quarterback Carson Beck needs to cut down on his interceptions and receivers need to stop dropping so many passes.

However, the running game with former Gator Trevor Etienne seems to be making strides, while the defense made a huge step forward as evidenced by the job they did against the Longhorns.

The question is, can they keep it up?

One thing to note, the Bulldogs will play the first half of Saturday’s game without the services of safety Dan Jackson and star Joenel Aguero following their targeting penalties in the second half of the win over Texas.

With Jackson out, look for freshman KJ Bolden to make the start, with JaCorey Thomas getting the nod at star. Thomas actually started at the star in the season-opener against Clemson.