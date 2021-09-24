Preview: No. 2 Georgia at Vanderbilt

Second-ranked Georgia prides itself as a team that plays to its standard and doesn't worry about what the other team is doing across the field.

Assuming that is true, the Bulldogs should have no trouble dispatching Vanderbilt Saturday in Nashville.

Nevertheless, there's one area the team would like to get back on track: the running game.

The Bulldogs have long been known as “Running Back U,” but three games into the season, Georgia’s talented backfield has not quite produced in the manner many have come to expect.

"We’ve been hot and cold. We've done a good job getting a 4-5 yard average. We always talk about being efficient in the run game. That's different than what your average run is. It's your ability to cut the sticks in half,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “In one game we were efficient, and in one game we weren't efficient. To me, it's very important that you are efficient in your run game, because it sets up play action. It allows you to manage third downs."

Granted, much of the early-season results can be attributed to the way opponents are defending Georgia, stacking the line of scrimmage and daring the Bulldogs to throw.

Based on the last two weeks, this strategy has not worked too well, as Stetson Bennett and JT Daniels have combined for eight touchdown passes in wins over UAB and South Carolina.

Georgia enters Saturday’s game ninth in the SEC in rushing with an average of 156 yards per game. Although the team is averaging 4.68 yards per rush, explosive plays in the running game have been absent so far, with the longest run from scrimmage a mere 23 yards by James Cook.

The good news is, the Bulldogs have steadily gotten better.

After rushing for 121 yards in the opener against Clemson, Georgia ran for 163 against UAB, then for 184 against South Carolina.

"I thought we had a really good run game plan going into the game. Really you can say every run. The thing we emphasized going into the week was IDs, communication, and pad level,” Smart said. “That improved tremendously. We had two times when we just didn't block the right people or we didn't block somebody. Those cannot happen. Those moments where it's like, 'Oh my God, we didn't even block the guy.' You take those out, and it's really good, but to rush for what we rushed for, and get our hats on the right people.”

Smart hopes that changes Saturday against the Commodores.