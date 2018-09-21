Second-ranked Georgia and Missouri have similar concerns when it comes to Saturday’s SEC showdown (Noon, ESPN) at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Both want to make sure they don’t get burned by the pass.

For Georgia (3-0, 1-0), it’s all about getting a handle on Tiger quarterback Drew Lock, who is looking for his first win against Georgia in what will be his fourth try.

A senior, Lock is arguably the top quarterback in the SEC, averaging 354 yards passing with 11 touchdowns through three games. He figures to give a young Bulldog secondary its toughest test this year.

Missouri (3-0, 0-0), meanwhile, is coming off a game that saw the Tigers give up 570 passing yards last week to Purdue.

“It was a little frustrating, because we knew what we were about to get, and we couldn’t do anything about it,” Missouri coach Barry Odom said. “That’s not a very good feeling.”

Odom’s fears are well placed.

Georgia hasn’t had to throw the football a lot through three games. But when they have, Jake Fromm and Justin Fields have been very efficient, combining to complete 80.6 percent of their throws (54 of 67) for 649 yards and eight touchdowns.

Last year, the Bulldogs topped the Tigers 53-28 in a game that saw Fromm throw for a season-best 326 yards.

Lock certainly has the attention of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, whose Bulldogs will look to win their second conference game after beating South Carolina two weeks ago.

Odom is certainly impressed with what he’s seen from the Bulldogs, who through three games lead the SEC in total defense, allowing 258.7 yards per game.

“You can’t talk about the top teams in college football without Georgia coming up in the conversation,” Odom said. “You always want to find mismatches—there’s not many out there.”