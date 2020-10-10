Well, here we go. It's longtime rival Tennessee making its way to Sanford Stadium to take on the Bulldogs in a matchup of Top 12 teams.

Slowly but surely, Vol coach Jeremy Pruitt has started to build the program back to respectability. On paper, the Vols would appear to present a tougher obstacle for Georgia than they have in recent years.

It starts at the line of scrimmage, where Tennessee returns four of five starters on the offensive line. The one newcomer, former Bulldog Cade Mays, gives Tennessee as experienced a front five as there is in the SEC.

Ditto for the defensive front.

The Vol attack features an improved running game and a quarterback in Jarrett Guarantano who's gotten off to a fast start, completing 61 percent of his passes. Tennessee comes into the game as winners of eight straight, and the team is playing with confidence.

But the Bulldogs are a different animal.

Georgia’s defense was projected to be one of the nation’s best before the season began. So far, the Bulldogs have lived up to their preseason hype, holding Arkansas and Auburn to a combined eight points per game.

Offensively, quarterback Stetson Bennett continues to silence his doubters. Sfter rushing for 202 yards in last week’s rout of Auburn, The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game with a lot of confidence.

With Alabama up next, some have questioned whether or not the Bulldogs might be setting themselves up for a trap against the Volunteers.

We don’t believe that will be the case.

With every game a conference contest, there’s simply too much at stake for a serious contender to be taking any days off. We don't think the Bulldogs will do that.



