Preview: No. 12 Tennessee at No. 3 Georgia
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
WHERE: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
RECORDS: Georgia 2-0, Tennessee 2-0
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdhal); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM/Internet (81/81/81).
The Game
Well, here we go. It's longtime rival Tennessee making its way to Sanford Stadium to take on the Bulldogs in a matchup of Top 12 teams.
Slowly but surely, Vol coach Jeremy Pruitt has started to build the program back to respectability. On paper, the Vols would appear to present a tougher obstacle for Georgia than they have in recent years.
It starts at the line of scrimmage, where Tennessee returns four of five starters on the offensive line. The one newcomer, former Bulldog Cade Mays, gives Tennessee as experienced a front five as there is in the SEC.
Ditto for the defensive front.
The Vol attack features an improved running game and a quarterback in Jarrett Guarantano who's gotten off to a fast start, completing 61 percent of his passes. Tennessee comes into the game as winners of eight straight, and the team is playing with confidence.
But the Bulldogs are a different animal.
Georgia’s defense was projected to be one of the nation’s best before the season began. So far, the Bulldogs have lived up to their preseason hype, holding Arkansas and Auburn to a combined eight points per game.
Offensively, quarterback Stetson Bennett continues to silence his doubters. Sfter rushing for 202 yards in last week’s rout of Auburn, The Bulldogs enter Saturday’s game with a lot of confidence.
With Alabama up next, some have questioned whether or not the Bulldogs might be setting themselves up for a trap against the Volunteers.
We don’t believe that will be the case.
With every game a conference contest, there’s simply too much at stake for a serious contender to be taking any days off. We don't think the Bulldogs will do that.
Three keys for Georgia
Control the line of scrimmage: It's a mantra; we’re going to say this every week. But it's especially true against Tennessee, which has the best lines of scrimmage the Bulldogs have seen in their three games thus far. The Bulldogs dominated in this area last week against Auburn, and will need to do so again to assure Saturday’s victory.
Make Tennessee one dimensional: The Bulldogs would love to follow the same script as they used to dump Auburn. Georgia completely neutralized the Tigers’ running game and put the onus on quarterback Bo Nix to beat them.
He couldn't.
Tennessee will be a tougher task, however. The Vols have a better offensive line and a stronger running game, but that’s still going to be the goal: slow the run and force Guarantano to try and win the game through the air.
More deliveries from The Mailman: It's been suggested that Tennessee needs to force Bulldog quarterback Stetson Bennett to show he can beat the Vols through the air. Arkansas and Auburn learned the hard way that it's easier said than done. It won’t be surprising to see the Vols stack the line in an attempt to stop the run, putting the onus on Bennett and the receivers to make them pay.
Players to Watch
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, RB Zamir White, C Trey Hill, LT Jamaree Salyer, WR George Pickens, WR Kearis Jackson, NG Jordan Davis, DE Travon Walker, DT Devonte Wyatt, OLB Nolan Smith, ILB Monty Rice, ILB Nakobe Dean, S Richard LeCounte, CB Eric Stokes, CB Tyson Campbell
Tennessee: QB Jarrett Guarantano, RB Ty Chandler, WR Josh Palmer, WR Ramel Keyton, WR Brandon Johnson, OL Cade Mays, DE Matthew Butler, NT Aubrey Solomon, LB Henry To’o To’o, Jack Deandre Johnson, S Trevon Flowers, Star Shawn Shamburger
Injury Update
…Tight end Tre’ McKitty: Smart said this week that McKitty possibly could have played against Auburn, but didn’t, as he wasn't needed. McKitty has practiced with the team all week, and is expected to play.
…Running back James Cook: Smart said after the Auburn game that Cook (arm) could have come back in, but when asked again on Wednesday, Georgia’s head coach said the junior would be a game-time decision.
…Outside linebacker Jermaine Johnson: Johnson didn’t play against Auburn, after Smart said the senior was “dinged up.” He's questionable to play.
Georgia-Tennessee connections
Four members of the Vols’ on-field coaching staff have coached at Georgia.
• UT head coach Jeremy Pruitt served as Georgia’s defensive coordinator from 2014-15 on Mark Richt’s staff. The Bulldogs held the nation’s No. 1 pass defense in 2015, and he led a squad that finished in the top 20 nationally in scoring defense, pass defense, and total defense in 2014.
• UT offensive coordinator Jim Chaney served as Georgia’s offensive coordinator under Kirby Smart from 2016-18. Chaney was part of UGA’s 2017 SEC title and CFP National Championship Game appearance.
• UT offensive line coach Will Friend served as a graduate assistant at Georgia from 2003-04. He returned to be the Bulldogs’ offensive line coach from 2011-14 and served as the run game coordinator in 2014. In total, Friend was part of six bowl game appearances at Georgia.
• UT inside linebackers coach Brian Niedermeyer broke into the SEC as a graduate assistant, working with the linebackers under Jeremy Pruitt at Georgia in 2015.
• UT defensive quality control analyst Garrett Cox earned his degree from Georgia and served as a student assistant for the defensive staff in 2006.
• UT offensive analyst Alex Jackson started on the offensive line at Georgia in 2001 and 2002, including the Bulldogs’ 2002 SEC Championship season.
• UT Jr. OL Cade Mays spent his first two seasons at Georgia, starting 18 of 25 games, before transferring to Tennessee earlier this year.
Prediction
I completely undersold Georgia’s defense last week against Auburn. Granted, the Tigers were replacing four of their five offensive linemen. Nevertheless, I felt Bo Nix’s maneuverability would perhaps negate some of those issues. I was wrong. This week, Tennessee comes to town. The Vols have a legitimate offensive front, perhaps one of the better such units in the SEC. Tennessee’s run game is also improved, and yes, is better than the Tigers. Some folks have suggested Georgia night overlook UT with next week’s game with Alabama on deck. I don’t think that happens. But the biggest reason I like Georgia this weekend is the defense. This is is a special group. Prediction: Georgia 34, Tennessee 13