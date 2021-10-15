Preview: No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 6-0, 4-0; Kentucky 6-0, 4-0
TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jamie Erdahl); Georgia Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); Sirius/XM/Internet (81/81/81)
Players to watch
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, TE Brock Bowers, TE Darnell Washington, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Adonai Mitchell, LT Jamaree Salyer, NG Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DT Jalen Carter, LB Nakobe Dean, LB Channing Tindall, S Lewis Cine, S Christopher Smith, CB Derion Kendrick, CB Kelee Ringo
Kentucky: QB Will Levis, RB Chris Rodriguez, LT Dare Rosenthal, C Austin Dotson, WR Wan’Dale Robinson, WR Josh Ali, LB Jordan Wright, DE Joshua Pasqual, MLB Jaquez Jones, WLB DeAndre Square, CB Cedric Dort, SS Tyrell Ajian, FS Yusuf Corker
The Game
Another game, another contest deemed as Georgia’s biggest challenge to date.
Yes, there’s a lot on the line for the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon against visiting Kentucky.
Georgia now sits alone as the nation’s top-ranked team following Alabama’s loss last week at Texas A&M. While that’s certainly a fun talking point for fans, head coach Kirby Smart is only worried about one thing—making sure his team continues its steady trajectory toward a possible SEC crown. Whatever happens after that, well, that’s for down the road.
Although Georgia is favored by 24 points, the Bulldogs will need to be on their collective toes.
Coach Mark Stoops brings a veteran squad to Athens, one that bears little resemblance to the one Georgia beat 14-3 last year in Lexington.
For one, the Wildcats—6-0 for the first time since 1950—have a passing game.
Quarterback Will Levis transferred from Penn State and has completed 87 of 135 passes for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing 41 times for 163 yards and three scores.
The Wildcats also boast the SEC’s leading rusher in Chris Rodriguez, who comes in with 120 carries for 768 yards and five touchdowns.
Kentucky also has Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson, who has 37 catches for 527 yards—also tops in the SEC—and four touchdowns.
However, anyone who has watched the Bulldogs know that defense is a major strength for Kirby Smart’s squad.
Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 5.5 points per game, including just two touchdowns all year.
Opponents have scored just 33 points in 2021, with the six-game tally the lowest since 1935, when the Bulldogs allowed just 24 points through six games.
Three offensive keys for Georgia
Start fast: The Bulldogs hope to get the offense started a bit faster than they did at Auburn. Although the game was never in doubt, Georgia struggled with its consistency before turning it on in the second quarter.
Take advantage of the weapons at hand: Georgia is expected to have wide receiver Jermaine Burton and Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint back in the fold, and that’s good news for Stetson Bennett. Look for Bennett to take advantage of those options, along with tight ends Brock Bowers and Darnell Washington.
No turnovers: Again, we can say this every week. The quickest way to give opposing teams hope is to turn the ball over. Bennett was intercepted twice in Lexington last year. While we feel the senior has made great strides, avoiding this type of mistake will obviously be important against the Wildcats.
Three defensive keys for Georgia
Stop the run: Kentucky arguably has the best offensive line and running attack that the Bulldogs have seen. Controlling the line of scrimmage, which Georgia’s defensive front has done all year, will be Job One Saturday.
Keep a close eye on Wan’Dale Robinson: The Nebraska transfer has made a huge impact at wide receiver for Kentucky, and the Wildcats will look to get the ball to him any way possible. Making sure he doesn’t become a big part of the game will certainly be a focus.
Be ready to be physical: This doesn’t figure to be a problem at all for the Bulldogs. Just the same, the Wildcats will be looking to punch Georgia in the mouth. The Bulldogs will need to be ready to respond.
Injury Updates
QB JT Daniels (lat): Daniels continues to throw and make positive steps, but it’s still unclear as to whether he’ll get any reps against the Wildcats. It typically takes athletes between two and three weeks to recover from a Grade 1 Lat Strain, so Daniels may be getting close. We’ll know more during pre-game warmups.
WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint (ankle): Smart said he expects Rosemy-Jacksaint to be ready to go after missing the past three games.
WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring): Blaylock continues to work back from a hamstring issue he suffered as a result of ramping up his activities following his second ACL surgery, but is not expected to play Saturday.
WR Arian Smith (knee contusion): We understand Smith has made improvements, and there’s a chance he could see action after not playing in Georgia’s past four games.
WR Jermaine Burton (groin): Smart said he expects Burton will be able to play after missing last week’s game with a groin injury.
DB Tykee Smith (ACL): Smith tore his ACL in practice Tuesday and is out for the year.
WR George Pickens: (knee): Pickens continues to run routes during practice, but still hasn't been cleared, and there is no timetable for his return.
DL Rian Davis (quad): Davis recently had quad surgery and is out for the year.
OL Tate Ratledge (Lisfranc); Ratledge is out for the year.
DB Jalen Kimber (shoulder): Underwent shoulder surgery and is out for the year.
LB Trezman Marshall (undisclosed injury); Marshall is out after suffering a knee injury.
Prediction
Statistically speaking, Kentucky may be the most balanced team, from an offensive and defensive standpoint, that the Bulldogs have faced this year. I’ve got a lot of respect for the job Mark Stoops has done. I picked the Wildcats to finish second in the SEC East during SEC Media Days, and Kentucky has not disappointed, starting 6-0 for the first time since 1950. This is one of that program’s biggest games in years. Folks in Lexington are hopeful, but these Bulldogs have too much bite. Prediction: Georgia 35, Kentucky 7.