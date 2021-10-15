Preview: No. 11 Kentucky at No. 1 Georgia

Another game, another contest deemed as Georgia’s biggest challenge to date.

Yes, there’s a lot on the line for the Bulldogs Saturday afternoon against visiting Kentucky.

Georgia now sits alone as the nation’s top-ranked team following Alabama’s loss last week at Texas A&M. While that’s certainly a fun talking point for fans, head coach Kirby Smart is only worried about one thing—making sure his team continues its steady trajectory toward a possible SEC crown. Whatever happens after that, well, that’s for down the road.

Although Georgia is favored by 24 points, the Bulldogs will need to be on their collective toes.

Coach Mark Stoops brings a veteran squad to Athens, one that bears little resemblance to the one Georgia beat 14-3 last year in Lexington.

For one, the Wildcats—6-0 for the first time since 1950—have a passing game.

Quarterback Will Levis transferred from Penn State and has completed 87 of 135 passes for 1,134 yards and 11 touchdowns, while rushing 41 times for 163 yards and three scores.

The Wildcats also boast the SEC’s leading rusher in Chris Rodriguez, who comes in with 120 carries for 768 yards and five touchdowns.

Kentucky also has Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson, who has 37 catches for 527 yards—also tops in the SEC—and four touchdowns.

However, anyone who has watched the Bulldogs know that defense is a major strength for Kirby Smart’s squad.

Georgia leads the nation in scoring defense, giving up just 5.5 points per game, including just two touchdowns all year.

Opponents have scored just 33 points in 2021, with the six-game tally the lowest since 1935, when the Bulldogs allowed just 24 points through six games.