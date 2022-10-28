WHAT: No. 1 Georgia vs Florida WHERE: TIAA Bank Field, Jacksonville, Fla.

WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. RECORDS: Georgia 7-0, 4-0; Florida (4-1, 1-3) TV/RADIO: CBS (Brad Nessler, Gary Danielson, Jenny Dell); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); National Radio ESPN (Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons); Sirius/XM (156/206)



Darnell Washington and the Bulldogs hope to have more to celebrate Saturday against Florida. (Mackenzie Miles/UGA Sports Communications)

The Game

For the second year in a row, the Bulldogs will roll into Jacksonville as the nation’s No. 1 team, hoping for similar results. Last year, the Bulldogs ultimately rolled to a 34-7 victory in a game Georgia only led 3-0 before converting three turnovers in the final two minutes of the first half into 21 points. Saturday’s contest would seem to set up in a similar manner. The Gators will once again send out Anthony Richardson as the starting quarterback. While Richardson is certainly a talented athlete, he’s been wildly inconsistent, and his seven interceptions are the most in the SEC. "Control Richardson and control the game" appears to be the mantra for the Bulldogs in this one, which despite all the losses from last year, is something one would think Georgia would be able to do. Florida does boast a solid run game with an SEC-best 6.3 yards per rush, with much of that due to Richardson, who has broken several long runs. The Bulldogs will tell you that, other than the game at Missouri, they haven’t been stressed from the defensive perspective. They also know that’s about to change, and would like to head into next month’s meaty November schedule with a solid effort against the Gators. Offensively, the Bulldogs appear to be back on track with impressive showings against Auburn and Vanderbilt. But here, the coaches want to see a little more precision, and there’s no better time for that than Saturday’s game against the Gators.

Injury Update

LB Smael Mondon (ankle) – Mondon resumed practice last week and, according to Smart, appears ready to play. WR AD Mitchell (ankle) – Smart did finally confirm that Mitchell’s injury was of the high-ankle variety, which would at least partially explain why he’s been out so long. Mitchell’s not expected to play against the Gators. DL Jalen Carter (knee) – Smart has been relatively vague about Carter, other than confirming Carter's knee is still bothering him. He did say the junior is ahead of Mitchell, and UGASports confirmed that Carter was able to take some one-on-one reps this week. It's still safe to list him as doubtful for this game, however. RB Kendall Milton (knee) – Milton has returned to practice and is expected to be available. OLB Chaz Chambliss (hamstring) – Smart said during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference that Chambliss is ready to go and hopes he will get some work Saturday on special teams. S Dan Jackson (stress fracture) – Out for the year with a stress fracture in his foot. OL Drew Bobo (shoulder) – Out for the year after undergoing Labrum surgery. OL Earnest Greene III (back) – Out for the year after undergoing back surgery. RB Andrew Paul (knee) – Out for the year after tearing his ACL in the preseason.



Georgia Players to Watch

Offense QB Stetson Bennett—With the win over Vanderbilt, Bennett improved to 21-3 as Georgia’s starter. This year, he has completed 162 of 229 passes for 2,033 yards and seven touchdowns. He has also rushed for 115 yards and five scores. Currently ranks third nationally among active players in total offensive yards per play for a career at 8.37, which is on pace for a school record (7.69 by Aaron Murray). The current active national leader is C.J. Stroud (9.57, Ohio State), followed by Grayson McCall (8.74, Coastal Carolina). RB Kenny McIntosh—Has 53 rushes for 242 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also second on the team in receptions with 28 catches for 210 yards and a score. RB Kendall Milton—Missed the Vanderbilt game with a hamstring injury. Has rushed for 284 yards and four touchdowns. RB Daijun Edwards—Now Georgia’s leading rusher with 59 carries for 334 yards and five touchdowns, with three of his scores coming against Auburn. RB Branson Robinson—Freshman could start seeing an expanded role after rushing for a career-high 98 yards and a touchdown Auburn. TE Brock Bowers—Third on the team with 26 catches for a team-best 393 yards and two touchdowns. Has also rushed for 82 yards and three scores. TE Darnell Washington—A devastating blocker, Washington has 16 catches for 285 yards, but is still looking for his first touchdown. WR Ladd McConkey—Has battled a turf toe injury but it hasn’t slowed him down. Leads the Bulldogs in receptions with 29 for 362 yards and a touchdown. LT Broderick Jones—Has started all seven games at left tackle. RT Warren McClendon—Has started all seven games at right tackle. A preseason All-SEC selection during SEC Media Days. Defense LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson—Anchors the defense at middle linebacker with a team-high 33 tackles, including four for lost yardage and two sacks. LB Smael Mondon—Returns to action after missing the past two games with an ankle injury. Is still third on the team with 22 tackles. OLB Nolan Smith—Has 16 tackles and leads the team with six tackles for loss. Also leads the team with 15 quarterback hurries. CB Kelee Ringo—Sophomore cornerback has been solid as teams continue to shy away from his side of the field, although he has had a couple of penalties that need to be cleaned up. S Christopher Smith—Veteran is the eyes and ears of the secondary and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two S Malaki Starks—The true freshman is second on the team with 25 tackles and tied with Christopher Smith for the team lead in interceptions with two. DL Nazir Stackhouse—Only has 10 tackles but has gotten better and has proven tough against the run.

Three keys for Georgia

Contain Anthony Richardson: Captain Obvious here. Richardson is a talented athlete, but it doesn't always show. His ability to break long runs is probably Georgia’s biggest concern, so keeping him in the pocket will be the biggest key to the game. Richardson leads the SEC with seven interceptions, and the Bulldogs would love to add to that total. Stay Healthy: The Bulldogs lost another key part of their defense when Dan Jackson was lost for the year due to a stress fracture in his foot. Georgia is desperately trying to get wide receiver AD Mitchell and defensive lineman Jalen Carter back from their respective ailments. With the toughest part of the schedule upon us, Georgia can ill-afford any more injuries. Pick up the offensive pace: We’ve started to see that over the past two games, but there are some areas Georgia needs to clean up offensively to be as explosive and efficient as it needs to be. Look for Stetson Bennett to take some shots against a Florida secondary that’s not on the level of what the Gators are used to, in hopes of getting the offense clicking ahead of next week’s game against Tennessee.

Prediction