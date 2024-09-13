Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

WHEN: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Kroger Field, Lexington, Ky.
RECORDS: Georgia 2-0, 0-0; Kentucky 1-1, 0-1
TV/RADIO: ABC (Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy, Molly McGrath); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Touchdown Radio (Brett Dolin and Geno Toretta); Sirius XM (381).
The Game
It wasn’t long ago that folks in Lexington suggested that Georgia’s game at Kentucky would warrant a visit from ESPN’s GameDay crew.
Of course, that was before the Wildcats were embarrassed by South Carolina last week, 31-6.
Hopes of hosting GameDay have been replaced by folks pining for Mark Stoops to take the next train to Timbuktu.
Conversations on Rivals' sister site, CatsIllustrated, consist of wondering how badly the Bulldogs will roll in Saturday night’s game.
Naturally, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t buying such talk.
When Smart talks about Kentucky, he speaks with reverence for Stoops, and how the Wildcats are typically one of the most physical teams his Bulldogs play.
Recent history reveals why Smart feels the way he does and why he’s not taking Kentucky lightly.
In Smart’s nine years as head coach, trips to Lexington have typically been close affairs. Weather is often a factor, as it could be once again on Saturday depending on the remnants of Hurricane Francine.
Hopefully, the conditions will not matter.
Although Las Vegas feels Georgia will have no problem having established the Bulldogs as a 23.5 favorite, Smart knows better.
The game's main storyline is that Georgia will be facing former quarterback Brock Vandagriff, while the Wildcats defense features former Bulldog linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.
But based on the way the Wildcats played against South Carolina, Kentucky will need a lot of help.
Defensively, Georgia has only allowed a pair of field goals to Clemson and Tennessee Tech, games won by the Bulldogs with a combined 82-6 margin.
Offensively, quarterback Carson Beck is off to a fast start (41 of 58 for 520 yards and seven touchdowns), while the running game received a boost last week as Trevor Etienne made his debut.
We’ll learn much more about the Bulldogs very soon.
Getting the first true road trip out of the way is always a big deal. The action ramps up in two weeks when the Bulldogs follow up their upcoming bye with a trip to Alabama.
The fun is just getting started.
Players to Watch
Georgia: QB Carson Beck, RB Trevor Etienne, RB Nate Frazier, RB Branson Robinson, TE Oscar Delp, WR Dillon Bell, WR Dom Lovett, OL Earnest Greene III, N Nazir Stackhouse, DL Christen Miller, LB CJ Allen, LB Jalon Walker, LB Raylen Wilson, Star Joenel Aguero, CB Daylen Everette, S Malaki Starks.
Kentucky: QB Brock Vandagriff, RB Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, RB Jason Patterson, WR Dane Key, WR Ja’Mori Maclin, WR Barion Brown, LB D’Eryk Jackson, S Zion Childress, S Maxwell Hairston, DL Deone Walker.
Injury Update
Georgia
RB Roderick Robinson (Out)
LB Mykel Williams (Doubtful)
DL Jordan Hall (Out)
DL Xzavier McLeod (Questionable)
DL Warren Brinson (Doubtful)
Kentucky
RB DeaMonte Trayanum (Out)
WR Hardley Gilmore IV (Out)
LB Devin Smith (Out)
DL Darrion Henry-Young (Out)
OL Courtland Ford (Out)
DL Tavion Gadson (Out)
DL Josaiah Hayes (Out)
RB Jason Patterson (Doubtful)
OL Jager Burton (Doubtful)
WR Brandon White (Questionable)
DB Maxwell Hairston (Probable)
DL Keeshawn Silver (Probable)
OL Gerald Mincey (Probable)
Three Keys for Georgia
Continue to spread the ball around One of the biggest strengths for Georgia is its numbers. That’s especially true on offense. Last week 15 different players caught passes from quarterbacks Carson Beck and Gunner Stockton. While you won’t see this kind of distribution every week, Georgia will continue to make it tough on the Wildcats by getting the football to as many different players as it can.
Don’t allow Brock Vandagriff to become comfortable: Certainly, this applies every week. However, it’s a little different this week as the Bulldogs will be facing a quarterback who was in their system the previous three seasons. Although Vandagriff knows what to expect from Georgia’s defense being he went against in practice every day, the same is true for Georgia’s defenders. They know Vandagriff’s strengths, and they know his weaknesses. How the Bulldogs use that knowledge to confuse their former teammate figures to be another huge key.
Keep holding onto the ball: Two games in and Georgia has yet to turn the football over. There have been no fumbles, and Carson Beck has yet to throw a pick.
Three Keys for Kentucky
Offensive line must block better: This was a major problem against South Carolina. The Wildcats allowed five sacks to the Gamecocks and that helped keep Kentucky’s offense behind the sticks most of the night. A similar effort against the Bulldogs would prove disastrous.
Become more diverse offensively: One figures the Wildcats will have to be more diverse offensively than they’ve been the first two games. Kentucky has only attempted 35 passes over its first two contests, relying on a running game that’s only averaging a modest 4.1 yards per attempt. The Wildcats will have to do better than that to move the ball with any consistency against the Bulldogs.
Avoid a fast start by the Bulldogs: If Georgia starts fast offensively, it’s likely going to be all she wrote. Kentucky has not shown the ability thus far to score points in bunches and has yet to face a defense like Georgia which has only allowed two field goals through two games.
Georgia Notes
…Georgia is 48-2 in its last 50 games, including 41 straight regular season wins. The Bulldogs’ 27 straight SEC wins is also an SEC and school record.
…The Bulldogs have won 15 straight in an opponent’s home stadium, the top number in the FBS.
…Kirby Smart is unbeaten against all active head coaches over the past five years.
…Wide receiver Arian Smith leads Georgia in receiving with nine catches for 129 yards. He came into the season with 20 career catches for 539 yards.
…Punt returner Anthony Evans III is averaging 10.6 yards on eight returns, with a season-long 46-yarder last week against Tennessee Tech.
…With one more touchdown pass, Carson Beck will tie position coach Mike Bobo with 38. For those wondering, 38 touchdown passes rank seventh on Georgia’s career list.
Kentucky Notes
…Kentucky has lost its last nine meetings against the nation’s No. 1 team, with the last victory coming in 2007 against LSU. Incidentally, Saturday’s game will mark the fourth straight time the Bulldogs have been No. 1 when facing Kentucky.
…Starting center Eli Cox has played with three different quarterbacks since becoming the starter at the position.
…Kentucky has held six of its last 10 opponents to less than 100 yards rushing per game.
…Keep an eye on defensive lineman Deone Walker. Last year, Walker led Kentucky in tackles for loss (12.5), sacks (7.5) and quarterback hurries (eighth). He also broke up a pair of passes.
…Linebacker D’Eryk Jackson has led Kentucky in tackles each of the previous two seasons.
Prediction
I could certainly be proven wrong, but when looking at Kentucky’s offense, there’s just nobody that really scares you.
Brock Vandagriff is a heck of a guy. He’s a Georgia grad. But unless he gets some help, He’s going to be in for a long afternoon.
Prediction: Georgia 31, Kentucky 10.