Preview: No. 1 Georgia at Kentucky

It wasn’t long ago that folks in Lexington suggested that Georgia’s game at Kentucky would warrant a visit from ESPN’s GameDay crew.

Of course, that was before the Wildcats were embarrassed by South Carolina last week, 31-6.

Hopes of hosting GameDay have been replaced by folks pining for Mark Stoops to take the next train to Timbuktu.

Conversations on Rivals' sister site, CatsIllustrated, consist of wondering how badly the Bulldogs will roll in Saturday night’s game.

Naturally, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn’t buying such talk.

When Smart talks about Kentucky, he speaks with reverence for Stoops, and how the Wildcats are typically one of the most physical teams his Bulldogs play.

Recent history reveals why Smart feels the way he does and why he’s not taking Kentucky lightly.

In Smart’s nine years as head coach, trips to Lexington have typically been close affairs. Weather is often a factor, as it could be once again on Saturday depending on the remnants of Hurricane Francine.

Hopefully, the conditions will not matter.

Although Las Vegas feels Georgia will have no problem having established the Bulldogs as a 23.5 favorite, Smart knows better.

The game's main storyline is that Georgia will be facing former quarterback Brock Vandagriff, while the Wildcats defense features former Bulldog linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

But based on the way the Wildcats played against South Carolina, Kentucky will need a lot of help.

Defensively, Georgia has only allowed a pair of field goals to Clemson and Tennessee Tech, games won by the Bulldogs with a combined 82-6 margin.

Offensively, quarterback Carson Beck is off to a fast start (41 of 58 for 520 yards and seven touchdowns), while the running game received a boost last week as Trevor Etienne made his debut.

We’ll learn much more about the Bulldogs very soon.

Getting the first true road trip out of the way is always a big deal. The action ramps up in two weeks when the Bulldogs follow up their upcoming bye with a trip to Alabama.

The fun is just getting started.