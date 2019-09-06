If there’s been one area where Georgia head coach Kirby Smart continues to hang his hat, it’s his steadfast intent to never let his No. 3-ranked Bulldogs overlook any opponent—even if that foe is FCS member Murray State.

Kickoff Saturday is set for 4 p.m. (ESPN2).

“We are 100 percent concerned with the improvements we have to make,” said Smart, whose Bulldogs opened the season with a 30-6 win at Vanderbilt. “We’ve got so much work to do from a discipline standpoint, timing in the passing game—a lot of things to work on—that our focus is us and our opponent, Murray State.”

On paper, the game is certainly a mismatch.

The Racers (1-0) have faced the likes of Louisville and Kentucky in back-to-back years and dropped both games by the scores of 55-10 and 48-10, respectively. Most experts agree Saturday’s in Athens won’t be any different.

Murray State head coach Mitch Stewart is certainly aware of the challenge that awaits.

“Counting offense and defense, there will be about 22 challenges, 11 on offense and 11 on defense,” Stewart said. “I sound like I’m joking, but I’m really not. They’re a tremendous team. It’s one thing to play an FBS opponent; it’s another animal when you’re playing an FBS opponent that has a legitimate shot at a national championship and believes they have that type of talent. They do—they’re really talented at every position.”

Stewart and Smart are no strangers to one another.

It was Smart, then the defensive coordinator at Division II Valdosta State, who recruited Stewart to play quarterback for the Blazers.

But Stewart isn’t counting on any niceties for old time sake.

“I wish I could tell you there were one, two, or three guys we have to be concerned about, but it’s just not the case,” Stewart said. “At all 11 positions they put out on the field, they’re very talented, but obviously anybody that knows Kirby, knows they’re going to be very, very well coached and play tremendously hard. When you combine those two things, it makes for an incredible opponent and they are. They’re just about freaky on film now.”

He knows his team is about to have its hands full from a Georgia squad that rushed for 330 yards in its rout of the Commodores last week.

While Smart is a believer in the old football adage that teams improve the most between Week 1 and Week 2, it’s not a one-way street.

“It’s probably true. It’s also true of the team you’re playing. The greatest leap is there, but it’s relative because if we all leap, then we’re all getting better. And most of the time, the anxiety is removed,” Smart said. “If you take the anxiety in just the freshmen, there are a lot of guys out there who are sophomores, who haven’t played a lot of snaps for us that have anxiety, and you get to see them react, and they get more comfortable. Murray State’s the same way.”