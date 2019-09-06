Preview: Murray State at No. 3 Georgia
Murray State at No. 3 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium 4 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 1-0; Murray State 1-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN2 (Beth Mowins, Anthony Becht, Rocky Boiman); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM/Internet: 78/191/962
DAWG WALK: 1:45
Saturday's Game
If there’s been one area where Georgia head coach Kirby Smart continues to hang his hat, it’s his steadfast intent to never let his No. 3-ranked Bulldogs overlook any opponent—even if that foe is FCS member Murray State.
Kickoff Saturday is set for 4 p.m. (ESPN2).
“We are 100 percent concerned with the improvements we have to make,” said Smart, whose Bulldogs opened the season with a 30-6 win at Vanderbilt. “We’ve got so much work to do from a discipline standpoint, timing in the passing game—a lot of things to work on—that our focus is us and our opponent, Murray State.”
On paper, the game is certainly a mismatch.
The Racers (1-0) have faced the likes of Louisville and Kentucky in back-to-back years and dropped both games by the scores of 55-10 and 48-10, respectively. Most experts agree Saturday’s in Athens won’t be any different.
Murray State head coach Mitch Stewart is certainly aware of the challenge that awaits.
“Counting offense and defense, there will be about 22 challenges, 11 on offense and 11 on defense,” Stewart said. “I sound like I’m joking, but I’m really not. They’re a tremendous team. It’s one thing to play an FBS opponent; it’s another animal when you’re playing an FBS opponent that has a legitimate shot at a national championship and believes they have that type of talent. They do—they’re really talented at every position.”
Stewart and Smart are no strangers to one another.
It was Smart, then the defensive coordinator at Division II Valdosta State, who recruited Stewart to play quarterback for the Blazers.
But Stewart isn’t counting on any niceties for old time sake.
“I wish I could tell you there were one, two, or three guys we have to be concerned about, but it’s just not the case,” Stewart said. “At all 11 positions they put out on the field, they’re very talented, but obviously anybody that knows Kirby, knows they’re going to be very, very well coached and play tremendously hard. When you combine those two things, it makes for an incredible opponent and they are. They’re just about freaky on film now.”
He knows his team is about to have its hands full from a Georgia squad that rushed for 330 yards in its rout of the Commodores last week.
While Smart is a believer in the old football adage that teams improve the most between Week 1 and Week 2, it’s not a one-way street.
“It’s probably true. It’s also true of the team you’re playing. The greatest leap is there, but it’s relative because if we all leap, then we’re all getting better. And most of the time, the anxiety is removed,” Smart said. “If you take the anxiety in just the freshmen, there are a lot of guys out there who are sophomores, who haven’t played a lot of snaps for us that have anxiety, and you get to see them react, and they get more comfortable. Murray State’s the same way.”
Injury update
● Right tackle Isaiah Wilson is out after suffering a sprained ankle against Vanderbilt.
● Wide receiver Kearis Jackson is out after breaking bones in his hand against Vanderbilt.
● Offensive lineman Owen Condon is doubtful with a lower body injury.
● Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer is questionable after missing last week’s game with a sprained ankle.
● Defensive lineman Julian Rochester is questionable after missing last week’s game with knee soreness.
● Offensive lineman Clay Webb is questionable after missing last week’s game with an undisclosed illness.
● Linebacker Nakobe Dean is probable after getting in only two plays with an ankle injury.
Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium dedication set
Prior to Saturday’s game, Georgia will rename the field at Sanford Stadium in honor of former head coach football and athletic director Vince Dooley.
The ceremony is set to get underway at 3:30 p.m.
Dooley, as you know, coached Georgia to its last national championship in 1980, and under his leadership as athletic director, Bulldog teams won 23 national championship and 78 SEC crowns.
Keys to the game
...Don’t get hurt: Obviously, this is more hope and wishful thinking than anything, but the Bulldogs have already had a couple of rather significant injures to Isaiah Wilson and Kearis Jackson, and don’t need any more with Notre Dame looming in two weeks.
...Keep the offensive focus: Georgia started quickly against Vanderbilt, scoring 21 straight points, but the offensive focus waned a bit after that. The Bulldogs obviously won’t be challenged in this one, but there’s little doubt Kirby Smart would love for his team to stay on track throughout the course of the game.
...Create havoc: We’ve talked about this since the spring, and although Vanderbilt's short, quick passing style didn’t really lend itself to getting after the quarterback in perhaps the way the Bulldogs wanted, they should have ample opportunity against Murray State. Saturday would be a perfect time to hone those skills.
Prediction
I'm not going to waste anyone's time with a lot of hyperbole about Saturday's game against Murray State. The only question I have for this one is how many points Georgia will score, as the Bulldogs will be able to do pretty much whatever they want.
The next two weeks are perfect opportunities for Jake Fromm and his receivers to build some rhythm. Although you won't see the Bulldogs air it out by any stretch, look for the Bulldogs to start working out some of the kinks we saw during last week's opener at Vanderbilt. This one will be over quick, and don't be surprised when the fourth quarter rolls around we aren't dealing with some sort of running clock. Prediction: Georgia 61, Murray State 10.