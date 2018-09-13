There’s obviously a lot going right for No. 3 Georgia entering Saturday night’s non-conference game against Middle Tennessee State (Noon, ESPN News).

However, if you really want to get picky, there is one stat you can look at and wonder if it’s a concern. The Bulldogs (2-0) only have one sack in their two games, a number that ties Georgia with Ole Miss and Texas A&M for last in the SEC.

Does that worry head coach Kirby Smart?

"We're always looking to improve the pass rush," he says. "I think you're never where you need to be, but that's an area we want to improve. Two things have to happen in pass rush: You have to cover him long enough to rush him; and you have to stop the run to force them to pass the ball. And we're a run/stop team first. That's what we pride ourselves on, which probably takes a little bit away from the pass rush, to be honest with you. So it's an area that I know, since we've arrived we've been pretty good on defense here.”

Smart’s not kidding.

Last year Georgia was sixth in the SEC with a respectable 34 sacks, 6.5 of which came courtesy of Roquan Smith, with D’Andre Walker and Lorenzo Carter chipping in with 5.5 and 4.5, respectively.

Of course, of that group, only Walker remains on the 2018 squad, meaning the Bulldogs will need to find other players to reproduce that production, hopefully starting Saturday night against the visiting Blue Raiders and their record-setting quarterback Brent Stockstill.

Stockstill owns basically every major passing mark for Middle Tennessee. Every chance the Conference USA team has will depend on his talented left arm.

However, as Smart explains, throwing all your defensive eggs into one big basket might not be the best idea, especially when it comes to potentially taking away what the Bulldog head coach feels is one of his team’s strengths—its defense against the run.

“You don't get both worlds, because you could be good at pass rush and not really good at run defense. So we pride ourselves on that, and it's something we really work on. I think it's really important for these guys not to give the quarterback a lot of time to sit back there, because he's really good at it,” Smart said. “They also, on the other hand, know it's hard for them to block some of their guys every down in, down out so they get rid of the ball quickly. You have to be careful how many times you overdo the rush, because they have an incredible screen game, and the quarterback is a very good decision-maker. He knows where he's going with the ball. And they have really good skill players to get the ball to."