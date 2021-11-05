Preview: Missouri at No. 1 Georgia
WHERE: Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, noon
RECORDS: Georgia 8-0, 6-0; Missouri 4-4, 1-3
TV/RADIO: ESPN (Joe Tessitore, Greg McElroy, Katie George); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Sirius/XM/Internet (135/191/962
Players to Watch
Georgia: QB Stetson Bennett, RB Zamir White, RB James Cook, WR Ladd McConkey, WR Jermaine Burton, TE Brock Bowers, TE Darnell Washington, C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger, NG Jordan Davis, DT Devonte Wyatt, DE Travon Walker, DT Jalen Carter, LB Nakobe Dean, S Lewis Cine, CB Derion Kendrick.
Missouri: QB Tyler Macon, QB Brady Cook, RB Tyler Badie, WR Keke Chism, WR Tauskie Dove, LB Blaze Aldridge, S Jaylon Carlies, S Martrez Manuel.
The Game
It’s the home stretch of the regular season for the Bulldogs who, if you believe what the experts are saying, can wrap up a spot in the College Football Playoffs by winning their final four games.
First up, Missouri.
Under second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers come in as a 37.5 underdog to Georgia, one of the largest lines we’ve seen in recent years.
Mizzou does have some concerns.
The Tigers are expected to be without starting quarterback Connor Bazelak after suffering a knee injury last week. Bazelak is officially listed as questionable on Missouri’s Thursday injury report, but according to our friends at PowerMizzou.com, he is not expected to play.
However, a much bigger concern is probably the Tigers’ defense.
Missouri ranks dead last in the SEC in both total defense (474.75) and scoring defense (36 points per game).
An even more glaring stat is the trouble Mizzou's had in defending the run. The Tigers are giving up 283 yards per game on the ground, also last in the SEC. Ahead of them is Vanderbilt, which is surrendering just over 184.
The week has not exactly been devoid of news for the top-ranked Bulldogs.
Thursday’s revelation that outside linebacker Adam Anderson will not play while police investigate a rape allegation was followed Friday with news that the team will be without a starting left tackle due to a foot injury.
Fortunately for the Bulldogs, depth is not a problem.
Anderson’s absence will mean sophomore MJ Sherman sees his reps increase, while redshirt freshman Broderick Jones is expected to slide into Salyer’s spot at left tackle.
Regardless, Saturday’s game is one the Bulldogs should not have much trouble putting in the books as a win.
Look for another strong defensive effort, while the offense should have no trouble putting points up against the worst defense in the SEC.
Three keys for the Bulldogs
Just continue to get better: Smart talks all the time about the need for the team to keep an upward trajectory, so look for the Bulldogs to iron out some of the offensive issues they endured last week against Florida. Could we finally see JT Daniels for the first time since the first quarter against Vanderbilt?
Stay healthy: The Bulldogs have already had their share of injuries. Staying as healthy as possible at this point in the year will be imperative to Georgia’s post-season plans.
Be versatile: Smart often takes about taking what the opposing defense gives. Considering Missouri has the league’s worst rush defense, you can bet Bulldog running backs will get a lot of work. That said, Georgia does not need to neglect the passing game.
Injury Update
... LT Jamaree Salyer (foot): Salyer is expected to miss the next two weeks with a foot injury he suffered in practice this week.
... WR Dominick Blaylock (hamstring): Per Smart, he is getting better, but is not expected to play in this game.
... RB Kendall Milton (knee): Milton is expected to miss the game with an MCL injury.
... DB Tykee Smith (Knee): Smith is out for the year with a torn ACL.
... LG Tate Ratledge (Lisfranc): Ratledge is out for the year with a Lisfranc injury.
... WR George Pickens (Knee): Pickens continues to improve from his torn ACL although there remains no timetable for his return.
Preview
Kirby Smart won't say it, but I will. Win these last four regular season games and Georgia is going to the College Football Playoffs. First up, Missouri. This one won't be close. The Tigers could be playing a freshman quarterback and that's on top of a team whose defense is giving up over 280 yards rushing per game. Enough said. Prediction: Georgia 52, Missouri 7