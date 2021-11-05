Preview: Missouri at No. 1 Georgia

It’s the home stretch of the regular season for the Bulldogs who, if you believe what the experts are saying, can wrap up a spot in the College Football Playoffs by winning their final four games.

First up, Missouri.

Under second-year coach Eli Drinkwitz, the Tigers come in as a 37.5 underdog to Georgia, one of the largest lines we’ve seen in recent years.

Mizzou does have some concerns.

The Tigers are expected to be without starting quarterback Connor Bazelak after suffering a knee injury last week. Bazelak is officially listed as questionable on Missouri’s Thursday injury report, but according to our friends at PowerMizzou.com, he is not expected to play.

However, a much bigger concern is probably the Tigers’ defense.

Missouri ranks dead last in the SEC in both total defense (474.75) and scoring defense (36 points per game).

An even more glaring stat is the trouble Mizzou's had in defending the run. The Tigers are giving up 283 yards per game on the ground, also last in the SEC. Ahead of them is Vanderbilt, which is surrendering just over 184.

The week has not exactly been devoid of news for the top-ranked Bulldogs.

Thursday’s revelation that outside linebacker Adam Anderson will not play while police investigate a rape allegation was followed Friday with news that the team will be without a starting left tackle due to a foot injury.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, depth is not a problem.

Anderson’s absence will mean sophomore MJ Sherman sees his reps increase, while redshirt freshman Broderick Jones is expected to slide into Salyer’s spot at left tackle.

Regardless, Saturday’s game is one the Bulldogs should not have much trouble putting in the books as a win.

Look for another strong defensive effort, while the offense should have no trouble putting points up against the worst defense in the SEC.