Georgia basketball coach Mike White has several areas where he hopes to see improvement from his team when the Bulldogs entertain Miami-Ohio Monday night.

Finding an offensive swagger is one.

In Friday night’s 81-71 loss to Wake Forest, the Bulldogs managed just 22 points. They doubled their production in the second half, scoring 49.

Helping spark the offense were transfers Mardrez McBride and Terry Roberts, who tallied 13 points each for White, who hopes that's just the beginning.

“He’s got to be a guy who plays with that level of swagger, because we don’t have much offensive swagger right now. I’m sure most people who’ve watched us will agree with that,” White said. “KyeRon (Lindsey) made some plays, Terry down the stretch made some plays, and Kario (Oquendo) did to make it interesting. Braelen (Bridges), early, had some touches, played with confidence, and Jasuan (Holt) hit a big shot. Justin (Hill) did some things. But we need more confidence, swagger, poise—throw out all those words. We need to play with detail, but less emotional offensively, just overall.”

White hopes to see some carryover in Monday night’s game against the RedHawks, although he hopes it doesn't take making a few shots to get the confidence going.

“Drez—for whatever reason, maybe it was the first one going down—I'm proud of him, he played well, but he’s got to be a guy, and we need a few of these,” White said. “We need them to play with that level of confidence and certainty, whether we've made one or not as opposed to one goes in and suddenly, we feel better about ourselves. He’s a good player. It was good for him (McBride). It was his best outing as a Bulldog, and this will be good for us that he took a leap forward where he found a little bit of rhythm.”