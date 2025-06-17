The MyPerfectFranchise Daily Recap: 'Playmaking, physical, and calculated'

Here is the June 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

Fort ready to make positive impact

Defensive back Zech Fort has a year to go before he will put on a Georgia uniform. In the meantime, Fort is hoping for some other recruits, namely offensive lineman Breck Kolojay and running back Derrek Cooper, to join him as a Georgia commit.

During his official visit, he stayed in their ear with a particular message.

"My message was that there isn't a better place that would prepare you for the NFL," he said.

Fort described the way he plays the game as a "playmaking, physical, and calculated brand of football." He believes head coach Kirby Smart can help turn him into a key contributor as well.

"Making a positive impact at the University of Georgia is what Coach Smart expects when I arrive to the university," Fort said. "I think it will be great playing for the best coach in college football. I know he will hold me to the highest standard and demand the best out of me and my peers."

Speaking of Kolojay...

It couldn't be better timing for both Kolojay or Georgia.

In 2026, all three interior offensive line positions could be up for grabs. What better time for Kolojay, or any top guard or center for that matter, to enroll at Georgia?

Kolojay is aware of this, which certainly has his interest piqued.

"Next year, they said, when I get there, that there's going to be open spots across those interior (offensive line), left guard, and right guard," Kolojay said. "There's a battle for right guard this year, but you know, anywhere across the interior."

Another selling point for Kolojay is the track record Georgia has with putting offensive linemen in the NFL.

"You know, the guys that they develop are dogs, and mentally and physically, they're ready to go in the NFL," Kolojay said. "They're not just going in the NFL. They're, they're going to the NFL to play and dominate."

An early commitment?

In Monday's Recruiting Rumor Mill, Adam Gorney noted that it's possible that the Bulldogs snag an early commitment from class of 2027 offensive tackle Abram Eisenhower.

"Georgia is 'definitely in a good spot' in Eisenhower’s recruitment following his offer at the Bulldogs’ summer camp in recent days," Gorney wrote. "There is also a 'good possibility' that the 2027 offensive tackle from Valdosta (Ga.) Lowndes makes an early commitment as Georgia has always been high on his list. Florida State offered on Sunday."

