WHERE: Sanford Stadium WHEN: Noon RECORDS: Georgia 11-0; Georgia Tech 5-6 TV/RADIO: ESPN (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, DJ Shockley); Sirius XM 81/81

Daijun Edwards and Georgia will look to run past Georgia Tech Saturday afternoon. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Saturday's Game

It’s Senior Day and the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs look to close out the program’s second-straight regular season with a perfect record of 12-0. Standing in the way is instate rival Georgia Tech, which needs one victory to become bowl eligible under interim head coach Brent Key. Behind senior Kenny McIntosh, who rushed for a career-best 143 yards and a touchdown, the Bulldogs are coming off a 16-6 win at Kentucky in a game played in the wind and cold. Georgia Tech, meanwhile, overcame a 17-0 deficit to beat North Carolina 20-17 and eliminate the Tar Heels from the College Football Playoff discussion. It was the second victory over a ranked opponent since Key took over. He beat Pittsburgh earlier this year. Prior to tomorrow's game, Bulldog seniors will be recognized, a list that’s expected to include between 20 and 25 players. Among them is quarterback Stetson Bennett, who will be playing in his final home game. With a victory, Georgia’s senior class will win its 46th game, which will set a new Bulldog mark. Georgia’s 2021 senior class went 45-8. The 2022 senior class is currently 45-5. Georgia leads the series with Georgia Tech 69-39-5, including 31-14-1 at Sanford Stadium. The Bulldogs have won four straight in the series, with the Yellow Jackets last winning during Smart’s first year in 2016 by the score of 28-27.

Injury Update

OLB Nolan Smith (pec): Out OL Xavier Truss (ankles): Doubtful. OL Tate Ratledge (shoulder): Probable WR AD Mitchell (ankle): Questionable. Mitchell has finally begun taking reps with the other receivers for the first time in several weeks. DB Dan Jackson (stress fracture): Out OL Earnest Greene (back) Out RB Andrew Paul (ACL): Out

Georgia Players to Watch

QB Stetson Bennett—Bennett currently ranks third among active players in total offensive yards per play at 8.30, which is on pace for a school record (7.69 by Aaron Murray). Bennett is coming off a game in which he completed 13 of 19 passes for 116 yards in windy conditions at Kentucky. For the year, he's completed 236 of 348 passes for 3,011 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also has rushed 35 times for 144 yards and seven scores. RB Kenny McIntosh—McIntosh rushed for a career-high 143 yards and a touchdown at Kentucky. He has rushed 111 times for a team-best 568 yards and seven touchdowns while catching 33 passes for 341 yards and a score. RB Daijun Edwards—Edwards has 107 carries for 547 yards and seven touchdowns. TE Brock Bowers—Bowers is the only player in the country this season with a rushing touchdown of 75 yards and a receiving touchdown of at least 75 yards. He has 41 catches for 625 yards and four touchdowns, with four rushes for 89 yards and three scores. TE Darnell Washington—A devastating blocker, Washington has 24 catches for 392 yards and one touchdown. WR Ladd McConkey—Leads the Bulldogs in receptions with 46 catches for 606 yards and four touchdowns. He also has run the ball five times for 106 yards, including a 70-yard touchdown at Mississippi State. Defense LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson—Named this week as a semifinalist for the Butkus Award. Anchors the defense at middle linebacker with 54 tackles, including seven for lost yardage and three sacks. He also has 17 quarterback pressures. LB Smael Mondon—Third on the team in tackles with 52, including five for losses of 11 yards. CB Kelee Ringo—Sophomore cornerback has two catches interceptions to go with three pass breakups. S Christopher Smith—Veteran is the eyes and ears of the secondary and tied for the team lead in interceptions with two. Made a career-high 13 tackles against Florida. S Malaki Starks - The true freshman is first on the team with 56 tackles and tied with Christopher Smith for the team lead in interceptions with two. DE Mykel Williams—Tied with Dumas-Johnson with seven tackles for loss and leads the Bulldogs with 22 quarterback hurries. DL Jalen Carter—Finally 100 percent, after being slowed most of the season with various injuries. Carter is making a huge impact on the defensive line. His 18 quarterback hurries are second on the team and he's forced two fumbles (against Tennessee) which leads the team.

Three Keys for Georgia

Clean up red zone issues: While it’s great to have a weapon like kicker Jack Podlesny, Georgia needs to start turning more of its red zone trips into touchdowns. Saturday would be a good start. Stay healthy: With next week’s SEC Championship and the playoffs on the horizon, the Bulldogs need to avoid any kind of serious injuries. Georgia has been beset by season-ending injuries already, the Bulldogs do not need any more. Start fast, finish strong: There’s no need for any more drama like what went on in Lexington. Defensively, Georgia Tech is not as bad as you might think. It's a team playing with some confidence following its victory at a ranked North Carolina. The best thing Georgia can do is get off to a fast offensive start, and hopefully put together a strong effort ahead of next week’s SEC Championship.

Get to know Georgia Tech

• Georgia Tech is coming off its biggest win in recent memory, a 21-17 triumph at No. 13/11 North Carolina last Saturday. • North Carolina was the highest-ranked team that the Yellow Jackets have beaten since their "Miracle on Techwood Drive" 22-16 win over No. 9 Florida State in 2015; also the highest-ranked opponent Tech has beaten on the road since it topped No. 9/10 Georgia in overtime, 30-24, in 2014. • With the win at UNC, Georgia Tech moved to 4-3 under interim head coach Brent Key, which includes a 2-0 record versus nationally ranked opponents. • Georgia Tech's defense keyed the win at North Carolina, as it limited the Tar Heels' high-powered offense (ranked No. 4 nationally in total offense going into the game) and Heisman Trophy candidate QB Drake Maye to 23 points, 140 total yards, and 139 passing yards below UNC's season averages. • Redshirt Senior DL Keion White was named the Bednarik Award National Defensive Player of the Week after becoming the only Atlantic Coast Conference player this season to record seven tackles, three sacks, and four tackles for loss in a game. • Redshirt Sophomore QB Taisun Phommachanh made his Georgia Tech debut in last Saturday's win at North Carolina, most notably running 10 times for 44 yards and a touchdown. • Akron transfer quarterback Zach Gibson has seen action in five of Georgia Tech's last six games, including making his first start for Tech on Oct. 29 at Florida State. For the season, Gibson has completed 38-of-69 passes for 398 yards.

Prediction