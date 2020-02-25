Tom Crean was asked Monday how much improvement his team has made in the past week, considering his Bulldogs are coming off back-to-back SEC victories for the first time this year.

“We’ll find out. We’re going to find out,” quipped Crean, whose Georgia squad travels to South Carolina Wednesday night.

It’s easy to see why Crean responded in the manner in which he did.

When the two teams last met a couple of weeks ago in Athens, South Carolina embarrassed Georgia on its home court, outplaying the Bulldogs in every facet possible.

Not only did Georgia convert just 18 of 52 shots from the field, but the Dawgs were just 3 of 24 from three-point range, were buried on the boards 45-33 and committed 19 turnovers.

“Our inconsistencies have been abundant this year; that’s pretty obvious,” Crean said. “We didn’t play hard enough; we didn’t play tough enough, and we didn’t play physical enough. I always think we play hard, but hard and physical and hard and tough are two different things. We have to continue to learn and understand that.”

At least the Bulldogs (14-13, 4-10) come into Wednesday night’s game in a better frame of mind than they did in the first meeting against South Carolina.

Back-to-back victories over Auburn and Vanderbilt (on a last-second shot by Tyree Crump) has injected some needed energy into a program that had previously dropped eight of its nine games.

"There's got to be a level of individual determination in this game. There's really nobody that played well against South Carolina the first time, in the sense of getting into the fight and being in the mix,” Crean said. “They took advantage of it. We did not respond to the physicality of the game. We didn't cut, we didn't move the ball the way we needed to, and we lost our way a little bit in that game when it came to fighting back.”

At least now the Bulldogs know what they need to be ready for.

“That's what it is more than anything else. We have to go in there—home, road, doesn't make a difference—you have to go in there and know you have to have some toughness,” Crean said. “You're going to have to match their energy. We're going to have to be ready for the physicality. We've got to play. It's really more about a mindset than anything about Xs and Os.”