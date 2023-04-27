Before sweeping No. 5 Arkansas last weekend in Athens, not a lot of people were pegging Georgia for a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Suddenly, that doesn’t seem like such a stretch after all.

Although the Bulldogs (23-18, 7-11) still have work to do, there’s suddenly an opportunity for Georgia to make it happen, providing it finishes the season strong.

With last week’s sweep, Scott Stricklin’s squad went from having the next-to-worst record in conference play to suddenly having a record better than three other squads and just two games behind Alabama and Texas A&M, currently tied for seventh in the league.

DI-Baseball’s weekly NCAA projections had Georgia as one of the last five teams in the field for the tournament. With four weeks left in the regular season, the Bulldogs face three teams (Ole Miss this weekend, Tennessee, and Missouri) with losing conference marks before wrapping up against No. 1 LSU at Foley Field.

But before anyone gets too excited, junior first baseman Parks Harber said the team’s focus only needs to be on this week’s opponent Ole Miss (21-20, 3-15), which hosts Georgia in a three-game set beginning Friday night.

“I think whenever you sweep a top-five team at home, it's huge just for everybody, regardless of where you are in the standings,” Harber said. “It really kind of catapulted us into it, into a much better conversation. But now it's up to us to stay in that conversation.”

To do that, the Bulldogs need to win series, starting this weekend before returning home next week against Tennessee. Last year, Ole Miss qualified for the tournament with a league mark of 13-17 before going on to win the College World Series.

“Now, all of a sudden, the conversation has changed. It’s gone from what can we salvage to what can we do,” Stricklin said. “We still have every opportunity to be a postseason team, and the way you do that is to continue to win series. You win series, then we’ll be in the postseason. This weekend, we start over, win another series and you put yourself in a better position to be a postseason team.”