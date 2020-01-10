If playing No. 5 Auburn on the road wasn’t a tough enough challenge for Tom Crean and the Georgia basketball team, Mother Nature also decided to get involved.

Severe storms with possible tornadoes are expected to rip across the deep South Saturday afternoon. Auburn officials felt these offered plenty of reason to move the game up to noon (ET) from his scheduled 6 p.m. start.

While the change will alter Georgia’s typical road prep, Crean said he understands why the change was made.

“We'll try to do things a little bit earlier at the hotel tonight. It certainly cuts into your day-of-the-game walk-through. We weren't going to be able to use their arena tonight anyways, because I believe they have a gymnastics meet,” Crean said. “We [had] planned to practice here anyway, so I'll just condense everything down a little bit, and do the best we can with it. We had that we had an inkling last night that there was a potential this could happen. It wasn't like it caught us by surprise. The SEC, Auburn, and Bruce Pearl actually with me, have kept in touch, so we're able to adjust andthat will keep everything as scheduled as we can.”

The game against the unbeaten Tigers (14-0, 2-0) is the latest of what’s been a killer start to the new year.

Georgia (10-4, 0-1) got off to a good start by upending previously No. 9-ranked Memphis at FedEx Forum, followed by Tuesday’s 78-69 loss to Kentucky. After Auburn, Georgia hosts Tennessee Wednesday night.

However, Crean said he hasn’t gotten caught up in the grind.

“I never really looked at it like that. You see the schedule come out and you see those games, but you can't think like that,” Crean said. “I caught myself doing that the other day. If you start thinking like that it messes with you. You’ve really got to look at it each day, you know one game at a time for this whole deal.”