UGASports - Preview: Georgia at No. 11 Alabama

If you've paid attention to many of Tom Crean’s press conferences following any number of Bulldog losses, you've noticed a common theme.

Communication, or lack thereof—particularly in transition defense—has been a big bugaboo for Georgia. Take the first half of Wednesday’s loss to Tennessee, for example.

In the first half, the Vols jumped out to a 44-26 lead. This was due in large part to those very communication issues Crean and his staff are constantly harping on.

With Saturday’s trip to SEC-leading Alabama on deck, playing two complete halves will be a must if Georgia (12-7, 4-6) stands any chance against the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1). That starts with proper communication on both ends of the court.

“Moving on from one play to the other with awareness and alertness usually leads to better communication. Too many players around the country, including us, let offense dictate their engagement,” Crean said. “You can’t win when that happens. You’ve got to persevere through things that require your best, and there's nothing more important in a 40-minute game than communication with each other.”

That's especially true against a team like Alabama, which is currently running away from the pack in the SEC.

Georgia has shown what can happen when the Bulldogs communicate to their potential. Their three recent victories over Ole Miss, Auburn, and Vanderbilt were testament to that, as was the team’s strong second-half effort in the loss to Tennessee, when Georgia outscored the Vols by 10.

“The game moves way too fast to be able to live in the last play, good or bad,” Crean said. “If you're going to be a good player and a successful team, you have to absorb that as part of who you are. ‘Move on’ and ‘Drive on' are more than buzzwords.”