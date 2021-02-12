UGASports - Preview: Georgia at No. 11 Alabama

Preview: Georgia at No. 11 Alabama
WHERE: Coleman Coliseum, Tuscaloosa, Ala.
WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m.
RECORDS: Georgia 12-7, 4-6; Alabama 16-5, 11-1
TV/RADIO: SEC Network (Kevin Fitzgerald, Dane Bradshaw); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Chuck Dowdle, Adam Gillespie)
The Game
If you've paid attention to many of Tom Crean’s press conferences following any number of Bulldog losses, you've noticed a common theme.
Communication, or lack thereof—particularly in transition defense—has been a big bugaboo for Georgia. Take the first half of Wednesday’s loss to Tennessee, for example.
In the first half, the Vols jumped out to a 44-26 lead. This was due in large part to those very communication issues Crean and his staff are constantly harping on.
With Saturday’s trip to SEC-leading Alabama on deck, playing two complete halves will be a must if Georgia (12-7, 4-6) stands any chance against the 11th-ranked Crimson Tide (16-5, 11-1). That starts with proper communication on both ends of the court.
“Moving on from one play to the other with awareness and alertness usually leads to better communication. Too many players around the country, including us, let offense dictate their engagement,” Crean said. “You can’t win when that happens. You’ve got to persevere through things that require your best, and there's nothing more important in a 40-minute game than communication with each other.”
That's especially true against a team like Alabama, which is currently running away from the pack in the SEC.
Georgia has shown what can happen when the Bulldogs communicate to their potential. Their three recent victories over Ole Miss, Auburn, and Vanderbilt were testament to that, as was the team’s strong second-half effort in the loss to Tennessee, when Georgia outscored the Vols by 10.
“The game moves way too fast to be able to live in the last play, good or bad,” Crean said. “If you're going to be a good player and a successful team, you have to absorb that as part of who you are. ‘Move on’ and ‘Drive on' are more than buzzwords.”
This and that
• Graduate transfer Andrew Garcia is expected to be available after taking a shot to his face against Tennessee, Crean said. The news, however, is not so positive regarding role player Christian Brown. Brown has been fighting through a lower body injury that he suffered several weeks ago, and is doubtful for the game.
• Sahvir Wheeler’s 139 assists ties his 2019-20 effort as 14th-best in UGA history. He is 30 assists shy of Pertha Robinson’s school record (169 in 1994-95).
• Of 347 Division I teams, Toumani Camara and Sahvir Wheeler are one of only five sets of teammates with five or more double-doubles during 2020-21.
• Justin Kier leads the SEC and is No. 41 nationally in average steals at 2.1. He's on pace to be the first Bulldog to average 2.0 spg since KCP in 2013.
• Eight different Bulldogs have scored in double figures during the 2020-21 season, combining to produce 75 double-digit performances in UGA’s 19 games.
• P.J. Horne, who generally guards the opposing team’s post player a significant amount, leads UGA with 34 3-pointers made this season.
Scouting the Crimson Tide
Alabama, which is ranked No. 11 in both the AP and USA Today polls this week, enters Saturday’s game at 16-5 overall and 11-1 in league play.
The Crimson Tide raced to a 10-0 SEC start before suffering its first setback at No. 18 Missouri last Saturday.
It's probably not a coincidence that Alabama is one of the SEC’s most veteran teams, with a trio of fourth-year seniors in Herbert Jones, John Petty Jr., and Alex Reese who have spent their entire careers in Tuscaloosa. By comparison, there were only six fourth- and fifth-year seniors who played at only one school in the Bulldogs’ previous 12 league games combined.
Sophomore Jaden Shackelford paces a quartet of double-figure scorers for the Tide at 13.7 ppg, while Petty is adding 13.4 ppg, Jones is chipping in 11.4 ppg, and Jahvon Quinerly is contributing 11.3 ppg.
Next Up
Georgia entertains Missouri Tuesday.