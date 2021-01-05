There's always a question how teams will perform on the road for the first time. Wednesday night at LSU, Georgia basketball coach Tom Crean hopes to learn some positive answers.

Tip-off at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center is set for 7 p.m. (SEC Network).

“We're going to find out. This will be the first time for us, obviously,” Crean said. “The teams that really can generate some togetherness, camaraderie, cheer for one another inside of that, and stay focused on that, and stay really, really engaged with one another—I think those are the teams that are going to give themselves a chance.”

The Bulldogs (7-1, 0-1) will be playing for the first time since last Wednesday’s loss to Mississippi State. This week’s initial away game will put the program’s Covid protocols to the first road test.

Georgia left for Baton Rouge Tuesday night.

“We tried to study what football has done, and certainly what the ladies did when they went on the road a couple of times. You just have to keep your contact tracing levels where they are like when you’re at home,” Crean said. “You have to be very cognizant of mask wearing, not being too close together, and making sure your rooming assignments are right. You have to make sure there's enough space on the bus. We can’t get away from any of those things.”

Wednesday’s contest is the first of two straight road games for the Bulldogs, who travel to Arkansas on Saturday before returning home against Auburn next Wednesday.

“I think that’s the most important stuff. I'm sure in these first two games we will learn some things. We've got to fly, and there's no question that it's completely different now. It’s definitely a different world, and you have to keep going around with your masks on,” Crean said. “Everything is different. There were 23 games on Saturday that were canceled or postponed. Everything you deal with is different, and you just have to be able to adjust and roll with it.”

The Bulldogs are coming off an 83-73 loss to Mississippi State, a game that saw Georgia struggle against the bigger Bulldogs from Starkville.

“We’ve worked hard to fix what got us there. I think that's the most important thing. Certainly, there was disappointment. The next day, we practiced and we lifted weights. I think they got through that pretty good. Those first 20-30 minutes of practice you have to work through the goals with them, and be like, ‘No, this is for real,’" Crean said. “We have to get better right now. ... but you also have to understand why you lose before you can really, truly understand what it’s going to take to win.”