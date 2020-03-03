Tyree Crump and Jordan Harris will walk to center court at Stegeman Coliseum for the final time before Wednesday night’s game with Florida.

It couldn’t be more apropos.

The two South Georgia natives–Crump from Bainbridge and Harris from Iron City–have known each other long before either decided to play basketball for Georgia.

Both have endured their own personal trials and tribulations, seen their share of highs and certainly there share of lows. Yet despite it all, the two have stuck it out and made it to Senior Day together, a journey both players are proud to have been able to complete.

“It hasn’t really hit me, but it’s crazy, seeing so much and being a part of this for four years, it went by so fast,” said Harris. “Just knowing that we gave everything we could and controlling what we can, there were a lot of ups and downs, it made us stronger and made us the men we are today.”

Harris and Crump join graduate transfer Donnell Gresham Jr. who will be honored Wednesday night at 6:40 prior to tip-off of Wednesday night’s 7 p.m. contest against the arch-rival Gators.

“He (Harris) was there for me a lot. Growing up, I had a lot of problems, family issues, I was really depressed. My mom (Shantell), you know, has Lupus, and I didn’t have a father, so it was kind of hard on me,” Crump said. “But he was always there for me and basketball was kind of my outlet. If I was feeling down and depressed, I’d just call Jordan and we’d talk on the phone, or I’d go to his house and play basketball all day or we’d go to the mall. He always made sure I was good. That’s been my boy.”

Likewise, Crump has been there for Harris, suspended for the first nine game of the season before ultimately earning himself a starting lineup.

Harris admitted there were time that he wondered if he’d ever make it this far.

“Kinda. I’ve been through a lot, man. There were a lot of ifs, ands and buts. But I’m here, Senior Night is tomorrow, I’m excited,” Harris said. “It’s going to be a tough day, because like I said, there were a lot of it’s for me. But I’m ready man, I’m ready for it.”

So, too, is Crump.

“He’s been through a lot of adversity and I’ve always been there for him. When the tables were turned and I was going through all my adversity, he’s always been there for me. That’s what family is,” Crump said. “It’s been a rollercoaster; there’s been ups and downs but now we’re having fun with it. Tomorrow is Senior Night, we’ve got the SEC Tournament, we’re just trying to finish the season out strong.”

Head coach Tom Crean said he’s proud of both.

With nine true freshmen, Georgia’s coach said the two have done everything he’s asked as it pertains to helping the youngsters through their first SEC campaign.

“I think they come and they bring a high level of energy to practice every day, they really do, and they have really, really worked to build leadership qualities as seniors,” Crean said. “They’re really playing good basketball. Tyree Crump, since the Florida game, is shooting 46 percent from 3, he’s getting better, and he’s making strides, he’s taking great pride in his defense.

“Jordan Harris is all over the floor, whether it’s defense, whether it’s offense, getting big assignments, those types of things. So, they come with a really good spirit to get better every day and they do more than what’s required.”

Harris hopes he’s made his hometown proud.

“I wish I could bring my whole city with me. If my whole city could be here, that would be great,” Harris said. “I’m the only person from my high school who ever played Division I basketball. I’m like a superstar down there. I’ve always tried to do my best to inspire and motivate the young generation down there. That’s my whole thing, making my city a better place.”

Although Gresham Jr. has only known the pair since the summer, he’s learned to respect and appreciate both.

“They’ve been through a lot. Early in their careers they both had difference paths,” Gresham Jr. said. “But since I’ve been here, they’ve been very encouraging to me, they’ve helped me through the process and guided me so I appreciate them for sure.”

Harris has a lot to be thankful for, too.

Especially when it comes to Crean, who he said taught him lessons he will carry with him forever.

“I think the biggest thing that stuck with me and really hits home, is he always tell me that there’s never a day that goes by where you can be the same as you were the day before,” Harris aid. “You can get better or you can get worse. That was something big for me and I think that will be with me for the rest of my life.”