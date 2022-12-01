Georgia’s basketball team enters the month of December with as many wins as it had all of last year. However, head coach Mike White isn’t in counting mode.

There’s another number he’s counting heading into Friday night’s game against Florida A&M (7 p.m., SEC Network+) and he doesn’t like the way it's adding up.

Turnovers have been a point of consternation for White, whose team is averaging almost 16 per game.

“We’ve got a way to go, a way to go. We’re getting better in certain areas. Five turnovers in the second half: that’s growth,” White said. “But 14 turnovers against Hampton is just too many. That’s probably 18 in our league.”

He hopes the second half against Hampton was a positive sign.

“Our ball security has to continue to improve, our execution, our setting and using of ball screens,” White said. "If we don’t get better in those areas then we have to run different stuff. We’ve already morphed a couple of different times, taking a couple of rights and left turns offensively. We didn’t get as many offensive rebounds (Wednesday) but we made more shots.”

There’s still much to learn.

White and his staff are still trying to figure out exactly what their rotation will be, what tempo best suits the team, and which players work with each other.

“We have to settle in on what we’re trying to execute,” White said. “We have to make a big jump, again, making sure at least most possessions we get a shot up on the rim, especially the way we’re offensive rebounding.”