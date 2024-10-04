Preview: Auburn at No. 5 Georgia

Bulldog fans have been on edge after Georgia saw its school-record 42-game regular-season win streak end last week at Alabama.

Hopefully, a win over rival Auburn will ease some of their pain.

Kirby Smart has certainly had his way with the Tigers since taking over as the Bulldogs’ head coach. Georgia is 8-1 against Auburn under Smart, with the only loss coming during the 2017 regular season, before avenging the defeat in the SEC Championship.

Saturday night’s game certainly has its share of intrigue.

In three FBS games, the Bulldogs have combined to score just 16 points in the first half, including seven last week in Tuscaloosa. Finding ways to get the offense in rhythm is Job. 1 against the Tigers, who are looking for their first conference win after dropping games to Arkansas and Oklahoma.

Auburn – which piled up 492 yards of offense against Oklahoma - just hopes to hang onto the ball.

The Tigers committed 11 turnovers in their three losses, including nine interceptions.

For those counting, the Bulldogs have not lost back-to-back games under Smart since 2016, Smart’s first year at the helm.