Preview: Arkansas State at No. 3 Georgia
WHERE: Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium
WHEN: Saturday, noon
RECORDS: Arkansas State 1-1; Georgia 2-0
TV/RADIO: ESPN2 (Roy Philpot, Kelly Stougger, Laren Sisler); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, Chuck Dowdle); Sirius/XM/Internet (137/191/962)
Saturday's Game
On paper, Saturday’s match-up between No. 3 Georgia (2-0) and visiting Arkansas State (1-0) doesn’t particularly stand out, just another nondescript non-conference contest where the outcome seems almost predetermined.
However, there’s more to this story.
It was August 19 when ASU head coach Blake Anderson lost his wife Wendy to cancer, a tragedy that not only devastated the coach and the couple’s three children, but the entire Red Wolves' squad, many of whom saw the late Mrs. Anderson as a second mom.
Shortly before her death, Anderson took a leave of absence, only to make a surprise return prior to last Saturday and was on the sidelines for ASU’s 43-17 win at UNLV.
“I did not make the final decision until 4 in the morning (last Saturday),” Anderson said. “But I’m glad I went. My biggest concern was being a distraction because I did not want to take away from the preparation and make it about me. I just wanted them to know that I was there for them. I struggled with the decision, but I’m glad I did, and they responded perfectly.”
Saturday in Athens (Noon, ESPN2), Anderson–back in his role as head coach—will lead his squad into Sanford Stadium against a Georgia team that looks to be one of the country’s best.
“I can’t even begin to fathom or understand what he’s gone through. When I first heard the news, I was crushed for him, his family, his kids. I can never imagine what he’s having to go through, because that’s really tough. Obviously, he loves family, because he made the choice to step away, and was able to go be with them—and now, he’s come back,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve met Blake a couple times, and I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a person and a coach. I can’t imagine what he’s had to go through as far as his family, all his family, his kids and everything.”
Georgia has asked all fans attending the game to wear some form of pink in Wendy Anderson’s memory.
As for the game, while Arkansas State looks to pull what would no doubt qualify as a huge upset, Smart just wants his team to stay focused.
Next week, the Bulldogs host Notre Dame in what’s been one of the most highly anticipated contests in Georgia history. For now, however, it’s all about Arkansas State.
“We don’t look past today, that’s the thing. We’re focused on today, and getting better at us,” Smart said. “The tape speaks for itself this week. (Arkansas State) is a really good football team. They have a really good quarterback, good wideouts, they have explosive players on defense, and all-conference players all over the place in a conference that I’ve got a lot of respect for.”
Anderson said his team intends to be as ready as it can.
“We’re going in with a plan to win the game,” he said. “That’s the goal and that’s the plan. We know what kind of challenge that is and how well we have to play to get that done. Our focus all week will be on getting better, playing our best ball, and capitalizing on any mistakes they possibly make.”
Injury Update
OL Isaiah Wilson (ankle): Wilson is out of his protective boot but will miss Saturday’s game
WR Tommy Bush (groin): Smart said Tuesday that the redshirt freshman will miss a few weeks.
OL Owen Condon (lower leg injury): Condon returned to practice last week, but is questionable for this week
WR Kearis Jackson (hand): Jackson practiced last week, but continues to wear a club on his left hand after breaking it at Vanderbilt and will not play.
CB DJ Daniel (hamstring) missed last week’s game, but returned to practice Monday. We’ll call him questionable.
Keys to the game
● Eliminate big passing plays: The two biggest drawbacks for Georgia last week against Murray State were giving up two big plays in the passing game, with two throws going for 110 yards, including one for a 60-yard score. Arkansas State actually has one of the better receiving corps the Bulldogs will see this year, so keeping them from breaking big plays on Saturday figures to be Job 1.
● Stay focused: Everybody and his brother have been talking about next week’s highly anticipated game between the Bulldogs and Notre Dame. Well, that ism except the players. All the conversation—rightfully so—has been about the Red Wolves. Assuming it wasn’t just talk, the Bulldogs shouldn’t have much to worry about. Nevertheless, staying focused will go a long way to wrapping up another win Saturday afternoon.
● Start quickly, don’t let up: Arkansas State has the potential to be a dangerous offensive team, so the best way to keep the Red Wolves from having hope is to get off to a quick start. Georgia did that against Vanderbilt; not so much against Murray State before scoring 35 points in the second quarter to roll to last week’s 63-17 win.
Prediction
Yes, Arkansas State has some weapons, particularly at wide receiver. Its quarterback is also legit. It’s a team Georgia needs to take seriously. I believe the Bulldogs will. At least from what time I’ve observed, they are doing exactly that. Look for a focused Bulldog team to cruise to their third win of the year. Prediction: Georgia 52, Arkansas State 14.