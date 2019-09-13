On paper, Saturday’s match-up between No. 3 Georgia (2-0) and visiting Arkansas State (1-0) doesn’t particularly stand out, just another nondescript non-conference contest where the outcome seems almost predetermined.

However, there’s more to this story.

It was August 19 when ASU head coach Blake Anderson lost his wife Wendy to cancer, a tragedy that not only devastated the coach and the couple’s three children, but the entire Red Wolves' squad, many of whom saw the late Mrs. Anderson as a second mom.

Shortly before her death, Anderson took a leave of absence, only to make a surprise return prior to last Saturday and was on the sidelines for ASU’s 43-17 win at UNLV.

“I did not make the final decision until 4 in the morning (last Saturday),” Anderson said. “But I’m glad I went. My biggest concern was being a distraction because I did not want to take away from the preparation and make it about me. I just wanted them to know that I was there for them. I struggled with the decision, but I’m glad I did, and they responded perfectly.”

Saturday in Athens (Noon, ESPN2), Anderson–back in his role as head coach—will lead his squad into Sanford Stadium against a Georgia team that looks to be one of the country’s best.

“I can’t even begin to fathom or understand what he’s gone through. When I first heard the news, I was crushed for him, his family, his kids. I can never imagine what he’s having to go through, because that’s really tough. Obviously, he loves family, because he made the choice to step away, and was able to go be with them—and now, he’s come back,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I’ve met Blake a couple times, and I’ve got a lot of respect for him as a person and a coach. I can’t imagine what he’s had to go through as far as his family, all his family, his kids and everything.”

Georgia has asked all fans attending the game to wear some form of pink in Wendy Anderson’s memory.

As for the game, while Arkansas State looks to pull what would no doubt qualify as a huge upset, Smart just wants his team to stay focused.

Next week, the Bulldogs host Notre Dame in what’s been one of the most highly anticipated contests in Georgia history. For now, however, it’s all about Arkansas State.

“We don’t look past today, that’s the thing. We’re focused on today, and getting better at us,” Smart said. “The tape speaks for itself this week. (Arkansas State) is a really good football team. They have a really good quarterback, good wideouts, they have explosive players on defense, and all-conference players all over the place in a conference that I’ve got a lot of respect for.”

Anderson said his team intends to be as ready as it can.

“We’re going in with a plan to win the game,” he said. “That’s the goal and that’s the plan. We know what kind of challenge that is and how well we have to play to get that done. Our focus all week will be on getting better, playing our best ball, and capitalizing on any mistakes they possibly make.”