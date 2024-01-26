Friday, the Bulldogs officially kicked off preseason practice, so the timing is perfect to take a deep dive inside Johnson’s first squad, and what the Bulldogs can expect this spring:

During the fall, Johnson was reticent to list pitchers in specific roles, with preseason practice underway, that’s starting to change.

Graduate Charlie Goldstein (3-2, 5.03) and sophomore Leighton Finley (2-2, 6.26) were the first two names mentioned when asked about his weekend rotation, with 6-foot-5 transfer Christian Mracna (4-1, 3.09, four saves) as another name keep an eye on.

Don’t let the earned run averages of Goldstein and Finley fool you.

Goldstein did his best work against SEC foes, and under Johnson, has added a couple of ticks to his velocity up to 95 mph. Ditto for the 6-5, 225-pound Finley, who can get the ball to the upper 90s and is coming off an excellent fall.

“(Goldstein) had a really good second half of the season if you look at his metrics and his numbers and all the stuff that I looked at, he had a really good second half,” Johnson said. “Going back to that heartbeat, you feel good about running him out there on the weekend and he's not going to be overwhelmed with an environment or a situation.”

Finley – who struck out 31 batters in his 26 innings as a freshman – appears ready to take the next step.

“Leighton Finley looks real calm and poised and everything we're doing, and he throws a lot of strikes,” Johnson said. “Christian Mracna, we really, really like him.”

Johnson said Mracna could also see work out of the bullpen, where transfers Brandt Pancer (Stanford), Brian Zeldin (Penn), Zach Harris (Georgia Southern), Daniel Padysak (College of Charleston), and Josh Roberge (Southern New Hampshire) along with returnee Kolten Smith are among those who have opened Johnson’s eyes.

Of that group, Pancer (3-1, 4.18, four saves) comes from a Stanford squad that played in the last three Collee World Series, while Zeldin (2-1, 3.74) also comes with postseason experience.

Holdovers Chandler Marsh (1-3, 5.46), Jarvis Evans (2-0, 4.71) Will Pearson (0-1, 5.73), Colin Caldwell (2-0, 8.31), and Coleman Willis (redshirted in 2022) are among the returnees hoping Johnson’s teaching will help them bounce back from subpar years.

“When I talk about Brandt Pancer, Brian Zeldin, or a Kolten Smith, and I could go down the list, I’m not saying those guys couldn’t start, either. Zach Harris has come back and done some nice things,” Johnson said. “There’s still some competition going right there, where those guys will have to separate. But I feel comfortable that however that dust settles, we’ll have some options in the bullpen to get us out of some jams.”

However the bullpen shakes out, don’t look for Johnson to pigeonhole his pitchers into specific spots.

“When I was with the Twins, we never announced the closer. There were times when the games on the line in the 6th inning and your starter is done, you go with your best guy right there to stay in the game,” said Johnson, who served as the pitching coach for Minnesota from 2019-2022. “We did that and in 19 we had the best FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) in the major leagues in the bullpen and had another good year in 2020. So, my point is, is. We'll operate a little bit like that.

“It may be one of those things that evolves and you look up and so and so is up and throwing a lot in the eighth and the ninth, and everybody will go ‘Is that your closer? Well, yes and no. If we've got to use a Brandt Pancer or a Josh Roberge or whoever, if we need them in the sixth, they’re going in the sixth.”