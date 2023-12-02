ATLANTA – All week, speculation raged over what injured players Kirby Smart would have been for the SEC Championship against Alabama.

We now know the answers. Well, sort of.

Although it remains to be seen who actually plays, several of Georgia’s walking wounded did dress out and went through pregame warmups ahead of the 4 p.m. kickoff.

The list – as expected – included right guard Tate Ratledge, and tight end Brock Bowers, both of whom saw 11 on 11 work leading up to the game. Ratledge warmed up with the first team at right guard.

They were not the only ones.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey dressed out and went through the early and pre-game warmups.

There was no sign of fellow wide receiver RaRa Thomas, who arrived with the using a crutch under his left arm.

Thomas has missed Georgia’s last two games, while McConkey last played against Tennessee, taking three reps before being held out the rest of the game.

Neither linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (forearm) nor cornerback Julian Humphrey (shoulder) dressed out on defense.

Linebacker Smael Mondon has been battling body soreness, but is dressed out and is expected to start.