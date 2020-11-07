JACKSOVILLE, Fla. – As No. 5 Georgia gets ready to take on No. 8 Florida, the Bulldogs will do so with a number of key performers who did not make the trip.

Most, you already know about.

UGASports broke the story last night that wide receiver George Pickens did not make the trip.

Pickens, who missed last week’s game with what was described Kirby Smart as an “upper body” injury, practiced with the team all last week, according to sources.

Earlier this week, Smart indicated that Pickens’ ability to play would be determined by his pain threshold. All signs had pointed to the sophomore being able to play, so either there was a setback or it’s something else.

He was not the only one to miss the trip.

Along with defensive tackle Julian Rochester (knee) and safety Richard LeCounte (motorbike accident), junior nose guard Jordan Davis is also out for the game. Smart had said earlier in the week that coaches were hoping to “find a role” for Davis (elbow), but that did not happen, as he did not make the trip to Jacksonville. UGASports broke the news earlier in the week that Davis would be out for a few weeks.

Look for junior Christopher Smith to replace LeCounte in the starting lineup, with Devonte Wyatt sliding over from tackle to nose to replace Davis. Freshman Jalen Carter and Nazir Stackhouse are expected to get the bulk of the action at defensive tackle.

There is some good news.

Running back Kenny McIntosh made the trip after not traveling to Kentucky. He had injured his knee in the first half against Alabama.

Other Bulldogs injured against Kentucky, safety Lewis Cine (ankle), right guard Ben Cleveland (neck) and linebacker Quay Walker (undisclosed), all made the trip.

There is also another name to watch.

Freshman wide receiver Arian Smith, who injured his knee back in July, is with the team for the first time this year.

Although it’s unclear how much of a role he might play, the high school track star earned “Fastest Player” prior to last year’s Under Armour All-American game in Lake Buena Vista.