ATLANTA - Georgia held its second practice at Mercedez-Benz Stadium ahead of Saturday's College Football Playoff semifinals at the Peach Bowl, and the media was able to sneak a quick peek.

Fifteen minutes, to be exact.

As expected, there was not much to see as head coach Kirby Smart broke his team up into four different groups for conditioning drills until the media was ushered away.

However, there were several items of note:

There was no sign during wide receiver Ladd McConkey (knee) or Warren McClendon (knee), at least during the 15 minutes the press was allowed to watch.

Both players are in Atlanta.

Sources tell UGASports that McConkey did practice with the team on Tuesday, and the wide receiver was seen in Tuesday night's video by the Chick-fil-A Peach bowl among those attending the visit to Ebenezer Baptist Church. McConkey seemed to be walking fine.

Should McClendon not be able to play, sophomore Amarius Mims would start in his spot at right tackle.

In other news, wide receiver AD Mitchell appears 100 percent. The sophomore played 15 snaps during Georgia's SEC Championship victory over LSU, and Wednesday was running and working full speed.

Another Bulldog also appears healthy. Freshman outside linebacker Marvin Jones Jr. (ankle) was also a full participant during practice.

The media will be allowed to view another 15 minutes of practice on Thursday before the team holds a final closed walkthrough on Friday.

Notes from Ohio State's practice