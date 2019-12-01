After another dominating defensive performance and 52-7 victory over Georgia Tech, the clean, old-fashioned hate week is now in the past, and all the focus can be placed on the LSU Tigers and an upcoming battle in the SEC Championship. Despite three turnovers and the Yellow Jackets recovering an onside kick, the offense was able to get on track in the third quarter and put the game out of reach.

While D’Andre Swift getting dinged up and George Pickens getting himself ejected were the biggest stories after the game, here are my general observations about the rest, along with our initial, pre-review PFF grades and an early look at the SEC Championship.

Supreme talent gap