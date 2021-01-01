OPINION: Postgame thoughts and observations
Penalties. The shanked punt that should be a turnover in the box score and gave Cincinnati early momentum. Drops. What could go wrong, did wong for the Bulldogs on Friday versus Cincinnati. The Daw...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news