News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-01 01:34:40 -0500') }} football Edit

Postgame thoughts and observations

Brent Rollins
Contributor

An opening game win – by 24 on the “road” against a conference/division opponent – will always be a positive thing. The Georgia Bulldogs struck early and often to build a 21-0 lead, but also definitely dialed it back in the second half. As Trent Smallwood pointed out, there were some standout performances in the backfield and along the offensive line. Nor were Vandy’s playmakers allowed any breathing room whatsoever. Still, there were some issues.

Now and each week moving forward, we’re going to look at my general observations – prior to our PFF grades being finalized/posted – as well as big picture things that will greatly impact the 2019 season.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}