An opening game win – by 24 on the “road” against a conference/division opponent – will always be a positive thing. The Georgia Bulldogs struck early and often to build a 21-0 lead, but also definitely dialed it back in the second half. As Trent Smallwood pointed out, there were some standout performances in the backfield and along the offensive line. Nor were Vandy’s playmakers allowed any breathing room whatsoever. Still, there were some issues.

Now and each week moving forward, we’re going to look at my general observations – prior to our PFF grades being finalized/posted – as well as big picture things that will greatly impact the 2019 season.