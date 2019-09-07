Postgame podcast with Jim Donnan: Georgia beats Murray State
Coach Jim Donnan joined Radi Nabulsi and Dayne Young for our postgame podcast.
Here is the link for Apple podcasts. You can hear it via podbean and Youtube below.
Here is a quick index of the topics discussed:
0:17 - Jim Donnan initial reaction
1:31 - Radi Nabulsi on young players
2:55 - Growth from week 1 to week 2
5:15 - George PIckens
7:10 - downfield blocking and play development
8:40 - offensive line reserves
9:30 - Cade Mays versatility
11:00 - Recruiting impact of having legends in the house
13:30 - Donnan on Vince Dooley's field dedication and legacy
15:45 - State of the team after two games
19:00 - talent level
20:10 - Stetson Bennett
21:30 - defensive front seven
23:31 - love fest for Georgia thus far
25:20 - athletes on kick coverage
29:17 - competition at each position in practice
31: 24 - playing a lot of guys
