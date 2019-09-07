Here is the link for Apple podcasts. You can hear it via podbean and Youtube below.

Here is a quick index of the topics discussed:

0:17 - Jim Donnan initial reaction

1:31 - Radi Nabulsi on young players

2:55 - Growth from week 1 to week 2

5:15 - George PIckens

7:10 - downfield blocking and play development

8:40 - offensive line reserves

9:30 - Cade Mays versatility

11:00 - Recruiting impact of having legends in the house

13:30 - Donnan on Vince Dooley's field dedication and legacy

15:45 - State of the team after two games

19:00 - talent level

20:10 - Stetson Bennett

21:30 - defensive front seven

23:31 - love fest for Georgia thus far

25:20 - athletes on kick coverage

29:17 - competition at each position in practice

31: 24 - playing a lot of guys