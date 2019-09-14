News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-14 19:06:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Postgame Observations

Brent Rollins
Pro Football Focus

We’re on to Notre Dame after completely dominating performance from the Dawgs—and it could have been worse. Georgia scored early and often and gave the Red Wolves of Arkansas State basically nothin...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}