Injury Update

ATLANTA – Top-ranked Georgia played without four of its key players against Georgia Tech. That list included tight end Brock Bowers, who dressed and warmed up before the game but was ruled out just before kickoff. “He was more sore this week than he’s been,” head coach Kirby Smart said of Bowers. “He was not able to do much during the week. He tried to go, he wanted to go, but in the big picture, he was still sore. He’s got to be honest and tell us, and that’s what he did.” Bowers wasn’t alone. As expected, neither wide receiver Ladd McConkey (ankle) nor wide receiver RaRa Thomas (foot) played in Saturday’s game due to injury. Right guard Tate Ratledge, who rolled his knee last week at Tennessee, traveled and dressed out but did not play. With Ratledge out, senior Xavier Truss started at right guard. In the post-game press conference after holding off Georgia Tech 31-23, Smart was asked how close the group was to giving it a go. “Define close,” Smart said. “They wanted to play. Look, we were beat up. We had freshman linebackers there playing 50 percent of the snaps. Smael (Mondon) is out there fighting his tail off; he’s beat up. “Nobody can whine and cry about it. We’ve got to get the next man up. We’ve just got to continue to make plays with the other guys.

Dominic Lovett steps up

Last week it was Dillon Bell who stepped up when McConkey and Thomas were on the sideline for last week’s game at Tennessee. Saturday against Georgia Tech, it was Dominic Lovett’s turn. With his two teammates out, Lovett enjoyed one of his better games, catching five passes for 68 yards, including a touchdown of 29 yards. “We didn’t look at it as a negative; we looked at it as the next man up,” Lovett said. “We were able to keep each other composed, and we’re moving forward.” It’s been a solid year for the transfer from Missouri. His 44 catches for 484 yards and two scores was second on the team to Bowers. “Again, it’s all about resiliency,” Lovett said. “Coach Smart and the coaches put us basically through every scenario every day, good or bad. That way, if something doesn’t go our way, we can move past it.”

Zion Logue's tip a huge play

Zion Logue had arguably the game’s biggest defensive play. With the game very much in doubt at 24-13, Georgia Tech was driving before facing a fourth-and-7 on the Georgia 45. Quarterback Haynes King was able to get off the pass, but Logue was able to get his hand on the ball to change its direction, ultimately falling incomplete. "That was a huge play in the game. Huge play in the game. Momentum is going to swing the other way with the pass interference call," Smart said. "That tipped ball is big and coach )Tray Scott) stresses and works on it all the time. We always kid Z-Lo, he's finally starting to get some of those tips in his latter years. It's a big play for him." It was a good thing Logue tipped the ball. Tykee Smith was called for a pass interference on the play intended for former Bulldog tight end Brett Seither. The tipped ball negated the call.

This and that