Postgame News and Notes: Ringo wraps it up

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – When Kelee Ringo stepped in front of a Bryce Young pass, intercepted it, and started racing toward the end zone, head coach Kirby Smart could only think of one thing. “The sad thing is, I was screaming to get down, and that was the wrong play there,” Smart said. “I saw the receiver coming behind him, and pessimistic thought or whatever, I was worried about the guy stripping the ball from behind." Smart soon realized there was no need for worry. Nobody was catching Ringo, who sewed up Monday’s national championship by returning the ball 79 yards for a game-clinching pick-6. “Yeah, I realized 11 wasn't going to catch Kelee. And once I realized that 11 wasn't going to catch Kelee, I didn't want to get a holding call on Channing (Tindall), and all I could think about was get down, get down, we can win this game, run the clock out,” Smart said. “If they don't have timeouts there, the play is to get down. But they did have three time-outs, so they probably could have gotten the ball back. So going up two scores was the right move, and probably a little prematurely I felt like we had won the national championship, but we still had to get a stop because they could score two points and get an onside. I was a little concerned with that.” The interception etched Ringo’s name into the record book. Not only was it the second interception and fourth pick-six by the Bulldogs, it was the longest pick-six in a CFP National Championship. “It was ironic, because the ball was in the air. All we've done this year is throw balls to our DBs. You can ask Lewis (Cine),” Smart said. “We've thrown millions of balls because of playing the ball in the air, and when that ball was in the air, I said, he's going to catch this thing and we're going to win this game, and he did.”

Kelee Ringo's 79-yard Pick-6 wrapped up the game for Georgia. (Radi Nabulsi)

Close but no cigar

For a moment, it appeared that Georgia made the first huge play of the game. During Alabama’s first possession, nose tackle Jordan Davis plowed through the line of scrimmage, and appeared to force a fumble from Young. On the play, linebacker Nakobe Dean picked up the football and returned it for an apparent 45-yard touchdown. But replay revealed otherwise. After taking a look, it was ruled that Young was barely able to flip the ball out. The play was ruled an incomplete pass. Alabama would go on to score the game’s first points on a 37-yard field goal by Will Reichard, his first of four on the night.

Bailey named to College Football Hall of Fame

Former Georgia All-America defensive back/receiver Champ Bailey has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, according to an announcement Monday by the National Football Foundation. Bailey becomes the 14th former Georgia player and 17th overall elected to the College Hall of Fame. He will be inducted at the annual NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022. The Charlton County native was a consensus All-American playing offense, defense, and special teams. He played more than 1,000 plays during his junior season in 1998, including more than 100 plays in seven different games. Bailey finished the season with 52 tackles, three interceptions, 744 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 261 kickoff returns, and 49 punt return yards. The All-Southeastern Conference selection was named winner of the 1998 Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was a consensus All-America selection.

