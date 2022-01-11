Postgame News and Notes: Ringo wraps it up
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – When Kelee Ringo stepped in front of a Bryce Young pass, intercepted it, and started racing toward the end zone, head coach Kirby Smart could only think of one thing.
“The sad thing is, I was screaming to get down, and that was the wrong play there,” Smart said. “I saw the receiver coming behind him, and pessimistic thought or whatever, I was worried about the guy stripping the ball from behind."
Smart soon realized there was no need for worry.
Nobody was catching Ringo, who sewed up Monday’s national championship by returning the ball 79 yards for a game-clinching pick-6.
“Yeah, I realized 11 wasn't going to catch Kelee. And once I realized that 11 wasn't going to catch Kelee, I didn't want to get a holding call on Channing (Tindall), and all I could think about was get down, get down, we can win this game, run the clock out,” Smart said. “If they don't have timeouts there, the play is to get down. But they did have three time-outs, so they probably could have gotten the ball back. So going up two scores was the right move, and probably a little prematurely I felt like we had won the national championship, but we still had to get a stop because they could score two points and get an onside. I was a little concerned with that.”
The interception etched Ringo’s name into the record book.
Not only was it the second interception and fourth pick-six by the Bulldogs, it was the longest pick-six in a CFP National Championship.
“It was ironic, because the ball was in the air. All we've done this year is throw balls to our DBs. You can ask Lewis (Cine),” Smart said. “We've thrown millions of balls because of playing the ball in the air, and when that ball was in the air, I said, he's going to catch this thing and we're going to win this game, and he did.”
Close but no cigar
For a moment, it appeared that Georgia made the first huge play of the game.
During Alabama’s first possession, nose tackle Jordan Davis plowed through the line of scrimmage, and appeared to force a fumble from Young.
On the play, linebacker Nakobe Dean picked up the football and returned it for an apparent 45-yard touchdown.
But replay revealed otherwise.
After taking a look, it was ruled that Young was barely able to flip the ball out. The play was ruled an incomplete pass.
Alabama would go on to score the game’s first points on a 37-yard field goal by Will Reichard, his first of four on the night.
Bailey named to College Football Hall of Fame
Former Georgia All-America defensive back/receiver Champ Bailey has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame, according to an announcement Monday by the National Football Foundation.
Bailey becomes the 14th former Georgia player and 17th overall elected to the College Hall of Fame. He will be inducted at the annual NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 6, 2022.
The Charlton County native was a consensus All-American playing offense, defense, and special teams. He played more than 1,000 plays during his junior season in 1998, including more than 100 plays in seven different games. Bailey finished the season with 52 tackles, three interceptions, 744 receiving yards, five touchdowns, 261 kickoff returns, and 49 punt return yards. The All-Southeastern Conference selection was named winner of the 1998 Bronko Nagurski Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was a consensus All-America selection.
This and that
… Early in the second quarter, the Bulldogs made a change on their offensive line.
Starting left tackle Jamaree Salyer moved to right guard in place of Warren Ericson. Broderick Jones moved over to left tackle.
… With tonight’s national title win over top-ranked Alabama, Georgia’s senior class set the school record for most wins, going 45-8. Also, this Georgia team is the first in school history to win a record 14 games in a year.
… Georgia entered as the national leader in scoring defense at 9.6 ppg, while UA was averaging 41.4 ppg. UA led 9-6 at the half on three field goals, gaining 216 yards on 36 plays. Alabama finished tonight with 18 points on 399 yards on 85 plays Coming in, Georgia allowed an FBS low 12 touchdowns on the year and gave up just one tonight. Georgia led the nation in red zone defense, and while Alabama was 4-for-4, it was three field goals and a touchdown, making a pair of 37-yard field goals and one from 21 yards. Opponents made 32 trips this year and were held to a field goal 11 times with 9 TDs, plus 12 times they have come away with no points. Alabama took over at the UGA 16 following a play ruled a turnover. It led to a touchdown and Alabama taking an 18-13 lead after a failed two-point conversion try with 10:14 left in the contest.
… The leading tacklers were seniors Channing Tindall and Quay Walker with eight stops. Tindall had 1.5 tackles for loss and a sack. Tindall’s 13-yard sack came on third-and goal from the 6 that forced a field goal, as Alabama pushed its lead to 9-3 with 7:07 left in the first half. Junior Lewis Cine was named the defensive MVP with seven tackles and one tackle for loss.
… In the second half, senior Christopher Smith notched an interception at the UA 43. It was his third of the season. It led to no points. Also, sophomore Jalen Carter blocked a field goal to end a scoring threat, and UGA took over at the UA 20, trailing 9-6 with 3:18 left in the 3rd quarter. Before tonight, Devonte Wyatt was the last Bulldog to block a field goal, coming against Kentucky this year. In that game, Carter had a blocked PAT. Georgia has five blocks this year (two field goals, two punts, 1 PAT).
… Coming into Monday, the Bulldogs were averaging 39.0 points per game while No. 1 Alabama was allowing just 19.2 ppg. Georgia finished the first half with six points (two field goals) on 153 yards of total offense on 30 plays, trailing 9-6. Georgia’s first scoring drive featured junior George Pickens hauling in a career-long 52-yard catch, and ended with a 24-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny. The drive covered 87 yards on 11 plays in 5:51.
… Senior quarterback Stetson Bennett finished 17-for-26 for 224 yards and two touchdowns, and he improves to 14-3 as a starter including 11-1 this season. The leading receiver was freshman tight end Brock Bowers (4 rec., 36 yards), and the leading rusher was senior Zamir White with 84 yards on 13 carries.
… In the second half, senior James Cook had a 67-yard rush. It was the longest rush this year by a Bulldog. Georgia ended up scoring a touchdown, coming on White’s 1-yard run, his 11th TD of the year and 25th of his career. Following the PAT, Georgia took a 13-9 advantage with 1:20 left, its first lead. It capped a four play, 80-yard drive in 1:58.
… Trailing 18-13 with 10:14 left, Georgia answered with a 75-yard TD drive on four plays in 2:05. It was capped by a 40-yard TD catch from Bennett to freshman AD Mitchell, his fourth of the year. After a failed two-point conversion, Georgia led 19-18 with 8:09 left. He hit Bowers for a 15-yard touchdown on 3rd-and 1 to put Georgia up 26-18 with 3:33 left. It completed a 62-yard drive in seven plays in 3:37. For Bowers, it extended his school record to 13 touchdowns receptions this season.
… Junior Jack Podlesny went 2-for-2 on field goals (24- and 49-yarder) and 3-for-3 on PATs. He is now 22-for-27 in FGs this year and 70-for-71 on PATs. His 49-yarder was a season-long that pulled the Bulldogs to within three at 9-6 in the 2nd quarter. Senior Jake Camarda had five punts for a 44.6 average, with two inside the 20. His longest covered 55 yards, plus he had a 38-yarder downed at the two. Camarda handled kickoffs, too.
… Governor Brian Kemp attended the game. Former Georgia running back Nick Chubb and former Tennessee Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning were also in the house.