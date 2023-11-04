Nazir Stackhouse relishes first career interception

Nazir Stackhouse laughed that he’s going to enjoy last night’s interception against Missouri’s Brady Cook for a while. Who can blame him? Defensive linemen don’t receive many opportunities for picks. So when Stackhouse found the ball in his arms and nothing but green grass in front, his eyes lit up as big as saucers. “It’s unreal. I was just making sure he didn’t pump-fake me, but he threw it right in my hands,” said Stackhouse, who said the pick was the first he’s ever had. “It’s a dream come true for a defensive lineman.” Stackhouse returned the ball 44 yards before he was dragged down at the 5-yard line. A chop block on the play by Smael Mondon pushed the Bulldogs back to the 30, eventually leading to a 48-yard field goal by Peyton Woodring. “My legs got really heavy,” he said. “It’s exciting for the first couple of seconds, but when you’re on that stride, your body says I don’t think you’re going to get it, you might as well just tuck the ball.” Stackhouse told reporters he hit 18 mph on the GPSA. Head coach Kirby Smart said otherwise. “He had a piano on his back," Smart said. "He couldn’t hit 18 mph if he was on a bike or a car." Although the penalty would have negated a touchdown, Stackhouse said he did all he could to get the ball in. “There was no one in front of me,” he said. “Even if there was, I was going to give him a little shimmy, and they’d a have been saying this guy has a little finesse on him. So much grass…”

Injury Update: Juman Dumas-Johnson breaks bone in forearm

Linebacker Juman Dumas-Johnson may be lost for a bit of time after breaking a bone in his arm in the second half. “It’s a fracture or something in his forearm,” Smart said of Dumas-Johnson, who headed for the locker room immediately after the injury occurred. With Dumas-Johnson out, freshman C.J. Allen, Smael Mondon, and Jalon Walker handled most of the reps the rest of the game. …Kamari Lassiter left the game late in the fourth with back spasms, before walking off the field under his own power, urging the crowd to make more noise. “I think he just wanted to get up and celebrate so everybody would cheer him,” Smart said. ...Wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint left with an injury and did not return. Smart was unsure in his post-game press conference exactly what it was. …Linebacker Xavier Sorey was not at Saturday’s game due to personal reasons. …Safety Dan Jackson dressed out after missing the past two games with a bursa sac. …As expected, tight end Brock Bowers did not dress out, but he was not wearing a boot. …Juniors Carson Beck, Ladd McConkey, and Smael Mondon, plus senior Nazir Stackhouse served as the game captains. Missouri won the toss and elected to defer the ball until the second half. Sedrick Van Pran made his team-leading 39th career start, while McConkey made his first start this year and 21st of his career.

Peyton Woodring proving Mr. Clutch

Freshman Peyton Woodring has made some big kicks. None more important, however, than his career-high 48-yard field goal with 3:57 left to help Georgia secure Saturday’s win. The kick came after converting field goals of 33 and 30 yards earlier in the game. “I was happy that another Louisiana guy got an opportunity,” said New Orleans native Sedrick Van Pran. “I told him I was proud of him. Ultimately, we want to be able to capitalize with touchdowns in the red zone, but at the end of the day, we were happy that Peyton kind of put that one away for us.” Woodring is now 17 of 20 on the season and leads the team with 94 points.

GameDay coming to town for Ole Miss game

With Ole Miss’ win over Texas A&M, next week’s game between the Bulldogs (9-0) and Rebels (8-1) shapes up to be a top-10 matchup between Smart and old friend Lane Kiffin. “They’re a great team. We’ll go to work on them tomorrow. I’ve got a lot of respect for what Lane has done,” Smart said. “He’s a tremendous offensive mind. They’ve gone out and they’re playing good defense now, too. It will be a hell of a matchup.” ESPN’s College GameDay announced Saturday night it will be broadcasting from Athens.

Smart happy for Dominic Lovett

There were tons of hugs on the field after the game between Bulldog wide receiver Dominic Lovett and his former teammates at Missouri after the game. “It meant a lot to him. There were a ton of players hugging him after afterward,” Smart said. “He was a great teammate and competitor. It meant a lot to him, but it meant a lot to them, too. That can be emotional. We talked about two things that cause you to lose, discipline and loss of emotion. There’s also fatigue. You don’t let that set in, because you’ll lose discipline. He didn’t do that today, and I was really proud of him.” Lovett made his presence known, catching four passes for 33 yards, including a 6-yard touchdown.

No apologies for late first-half sequence

Smart offered no apologies for not going for more points with the ball at the 30 and 2:10 left in the first half. “Absolutely not. We didn’t let them take advantage of it, either. If we had hurried up and punted to them, they would have had more time,” Smart said. “The goal is to get a first down and score. If you don’t do that, then the goal is don’t give them the ball.” A pair of run plays netted just six yards, and after a third-down incompletion, Georgia punted the ball back to Missouri with 45 seconds left. But like Georgia, the Tigers were in no mood to go for more points, either, ultimately punting the ball back to Georgia with seven seconds left. “Was I disappointed we didn't convert? Yeah. But he (Eli Drinkwitz) didn’t call time out either, because he’s sitting there thinking if I call a timeout, I’m going to help them,” Smart said. “We kicked the ball to them, but they didn’t take advantage of it either.”

