Kirby Smart is right. The numbers don't lie

When Kirby Smart laments that his team is young, is it just more coach-speak?

It's better to check the numbers before assuming that’s the case.

Currently, the Bulldogs have 42 freshmen and true freshmen on scholarship, comprising their post-spring roster.

When you add up the remaining scholarship players listed as sophomores, juniors, and seniors, the total comes out to 42.

“We've got a lot of new players. It feels like more new players than ever before, which I think I say every year,” Smart told reporters earlier this year. “The numbers don't say that it's more new guys, but it certainly feels like that.”

Talent-wise, Georgia continues to sign players just as good as they’ve been since Smart became the head coach 10 seasons ago.

It’s just this year; the younger players outweigh the older ones more than ever before.

That’s especially true on defense, the defensive line and linebacker, to be specific. Of the two groups, there’s not a single senior scholarship player at defensive line, defensive end, inside linebacker, or outside linebacker. In fact, there are ontly three senior on the entire defense.

There are two juniors on the defensive line – Christen Miller and Jordan Hall, along with three junior linebackers – Gabe Harris, Raylen Wilson, and CJ Allen.

The rest are freshmen (12) and sophomores (4).

Youth is everywhere.

Georgia’s best experience is at wide receiver, where four seniors and two juniors are expected to figure into the rotation.

The secondary isn’t bad either, with four juniors and three seniors.

However, on the offensive line, Micah Morris is the lone senior, with Cash Jones the only upperclassman at running back. All the rest are sophomores or freshmen.

“We're averaging about 33 percent new per year, which you'd like for that number back in the old days to be 20-25 percent new every year. But it's turning over more and quicker, although we have less turnover than most places,” Smart said. “We pride ourselves on retention and stability. The foundation of this program is built through high school programs and bringing good kids into the program that can become good football players.”