Georgia Transfer Portal: rumors and news

We are keeping a list of which players Georgia might be after in the Transfer Portal, as well as what we are hearing about Georgia players leaving.
When Kirby Smart laments about his team being young, is it just more coach speak? Better check the numbers
A new Georgia offer has given in-state lineman and Cincinnati commit Solomon Mathis something to think about.
Georgia hosted in-state Rivals250 quarterback Kharim Hughley at G-Day, his second visit this spring.
Inside, read about how fast-rising prospect Jamarcus Harrison enjoyed his recent trip to Georgia.
Vanderbilt's JD Thompson held Georgia to five hits with 14 strikeouts in eight innings to beat the Bulldogs, 3-1.
