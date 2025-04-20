Georgia adds three key players from the Transfer Portal

Georgia hit the Easter jackpot Sunday night, signing three players out of the transfer portal capable of filling integral roles for the Bulldogs this season

Former Miami defensive lineman Josh Horton, Army defensive end Elo Modozie, and Illinois running back Josh McCray are now Bulldogs.

Getting Modozie is key.

Following the graduation of Chaz Chambliss and with Damon Wilson transferring to Missouri, outside linebacker was one of the leanest positions for the Bulldogs during the spring.

No longer.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Modozie recorded 34 tackles for the Black Knights, including 6.5 sacks. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Horton, who was limited to five games for the Hurricanes last year due to injury, visited over the weekend. Horton is an Atlanta native who went to Langston Hughes. Horton had an offer from Georgia while in high school.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Enterprise, Ala., McCray had 110 carries for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns for the Illini last fall. He also caught 13 passes for 116 yards and a score.

During his three-plus years in Champaign, McRay rushed for 1,370 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

Initially, it was thought the Bulldogs would not be in the market for a running back. But after Branson Robinson decided to enter the portal, and Roderick Robinson’s continued injury concerns, McCray's addition was deemed necessary.

McCray will battle Chauncey Bowens, Bo Walker, Dwight Phillips Jr., and Cash Jones for reps in the Bulldogs’ backfield.