Daijun Edwards gives running backs needed boost

Running back Daijun Edwards was already playing a key role as one of the three main players in Georgia’s backfield. Based on the way he’s playing, do not be surprised if more opportunities start coming his way. In Saturday’s 39-22 win over Kent State, Edwards enjoyed a solid afternoon, rushing 14 times for 73 yards, an average of 6.1 yards a carry. Head coach Kirby Smart sang the former Colquitt County standout's praises during his post-game press conference. When asked what Edwards brings, Smart’s eyes brightened. "Toughness. I mean, he's the one guy, you know, who consistently breaks tackles. He's hard to tackle, he's low to the ground. He's like a ping pong there and just keeps going,” Smart said. “I thought his run game really came through for us in the end when we knew we had to run the ball, and they knew we had to run the ball. He's an incredible toughness guy and just works every day really hard." In four games, Edwards has 26 carries for 153 yards. He’s yet to be knocked back for a loss. “Daijun is a really hard worker, a really hard runner,” right guard Tate Ratledge said. “We have three backs that can all play really well.”

Injury Update

There was some good news Saturday. Wide receiver Arian Smith (ankle) dressed out for the first time this year but did not play. He wasn’t alone. Tight end Arik Gilbert, who did not travel to South Carolina, dressed out but did not play. There was also some apparent good news on wide receiver AD Mitchell, who sprained an ankle two weeks ago against Samford. Prior to the team coming on the field for warmups, Mitchell did some running for strength and conditioning coach Scott Sinclair. He appeared to be running without any apparent issues. Mitchell did not dress out for the game. Also, defensive tackle Jalen Carter dressed out after taking just nine snaps against South Carolina and once again saw limited action against Kent State. Running back Kenny McIntosh entered the medical tent midway through the fourth quarter and did not return. “He had a thigh contusion going into the game and he said he got hit on that same thing. They did a good job of cut tackling, they chopped us some,” Smart said. “Several guys got hit low on the tackles and they did a good job being forceful with it. We had three or four guys coming out of the last game with thigh contusions. Kenny has one as well.” Defensive end Mykel Williams appeared to bang his thumb early in the game, but Smart said in his post-game press conference that the freshman was fine.

Tough start for McConkey

Receiver Ladd McConkey has played a huge role for Georgia, but his start to Saturday was not one of his better days. Not only did the redshirt sophomore fumble twice, but he also dropped a couple of touchdown passes. The first came in the first quarter, when McConkey dropped a quick throw by Stetson Bennett in the end zone. On the second, McConkey beat his man and was all alone for what would have been a long touchdown. But he dropped the ball. “Just that I love you,” said Smart, when asked what he told McConkey. “I was more upset with the punt, not the fumble, those things happen. The punt was more decision. The fumble was something else. But there’s nobody that feels worse than Ladd, right? But we need Ladd. We need Ladd if we want to go where we want to go. Ladd’s a big part of our offense; he’s a big weapon for us.” Smart did reveal that the sophomore has been dealing with a foot injury that’s kept him from receiving as many reps in practice as he would ordinarily get. McConkey did rebound, however, finishing with six catches for a team-high 65 yards. “He’s dealing with a foot injury, so he’s not able to practice the same volume. So, when you don’t practice whatever, your reps are—50 reps or whatever—and he gets 15-20 … he doesn’t get as much ball security work,” Smart said. “He doesn’t get hit as much. So, we’ve got to do a good job making sure he can practice and we’re not asking him to do too much.”

Successful fake punt not a concern

Smart was asked if the fact an opponent had successfully faked punt against his Bulldogs in back-to-back games was a concern. Apparently not. "It ain't concerning—I mean, I'm concerned every week by a fake punt. When you're a heady favorite, what does the other team think? 'I've got to steal a possession,' right? So, what do you work on all week—they can't steal a possession, can't steal a possession,” Smart said. “We spend just an enormous amount of time, and we're actually in our prevent—the fake call because it was fourth-and-1 or inches, you know? They did a good job. We had somebody lose eye control—somebody had him in man and missed him. We've got to do a better job. It's unfortunate, because the defense deserved a stop there, but we didn't stop them."

This and that

…Bowers’ 75-yard run was Georgia’s longest since Zamir White had a 75-yarder against Florida in 2020. Bowers led all rushers with 77 yards on two carries—both resulting in first half touchdowns. Bowers’ first touchdown came on the second play. The previous longest rush for Bowers was 24 yards against Tennessee last year. Bowers scored again on a 2-yard rush in the second quarter. It marked the first time in his career he had two rushing touchdowns in a game. Georgia attempted its first fourth-down attempt of the year, and it was successful (fourth-and-1 from the 50). Georgia has now outscored its opponents in the first half 108-16 and 169-32 for the season. …Jamon Dumas-Johnson came into Saturday’s game with zero career sacks but picked up his first two on Georgia’s opening defensive possession. Dumas-Johnson totaled six stops, including three tackles for loss and two sacks. Sophomore Smael Mondon tallied six tackles. Also, senior Nolan Smith picked up a sack later in the first quarter, as the Bulldogs finished with three on the afternoon. …Jalon Walker’s blocked punt in the first quarter that resulted in a safety was the first blocked punt by a Bulldog since Nolan Smith had one against Missouri last year that also resulted in a safety. Georgia blocked five kicks last year, including two punts. …Freshman defensive tackle Bear Alexander saw his most reps thus far. Alexander made one tackle and batted down a pass in the third quarter. … The Bulldogs were 6-for-6 in the red zone with three touchdowns and three field goals. For the year, Georgia is now 25-for-26 in the red zone with 17 touchdowns and eight field goals. … Georgia entered the game leading the nation in scoring defense, surrendering just 3.3 points a game and 10 total on the year. Kent State's field goal in the first quarter was the first points the Bulldogs had allowed this season in the opening quarter. … Georgia forced one turnover, an interception by senior Christopher Smith, which was his second of the year and fifth for his career. It came with 5:11 left in the contest, and the Bulldogs leading 39-22. Meanwhile, Kent State managed 10 points off three Bulldog miscues. The Bulldogs are now plus-4 for the year with 31 points off of turnovers. In the first quarter, Georgia had its first turnover of the season on a muffed punt, and it gave Kent State the ball at the Georgia 26. It led to a 45-yard field goal. Later in the first, Bennett threw his first interception of the year, as Kent State took over at its own 5. It led to the blocked punt/safety. In the second quarter, McConkey fumbled after a reception at the Kent State 32. It led to a touchdown, which marked only the second one allowed by the Bulldogs this year. … Jack Podlesny made a 39-yard field goal for a 12-3 lead. He added a 31-yarder in the second half to give Georgia a 29-13 edge and a 32-yarder to extend the lead to 32-16. On the year, he is 8-for-9 in field goals, with the lone miss coming on a 54-yard attempt against Samford. He was 4-for-4 on point-afters to give him 13 points on the day. … No. 1 Georgia (4-0, 1-0 SEC) goes on the road to face Missouri next Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET (SEC Network).