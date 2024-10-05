Postgame News and Notes

Smart challenges Georgia fans

Kirby Smart challenges his team every week. Following Saturday’s 31-13 win over Auburn, he took a moment during his post-game press conference to challenge Bulldogs fans. “I want our fan base to appreciate what we have and give their all. I want it to be unbelievable with crowd noise, make energy, and make home games tough because we need it to be tough on other teams to play here. But it's not, it's not the same as it's been in the past. “It’s got to be electric; it’s got to be. It was hot today; it was hot on our players, too, and our players pushed through it.” That wasn’t all Smart was proud of. Long before Georgia kicked off its game Saturday against Auburn, Smart expressed concern about the effect last week’s game at Alabama might have. “I'm gonna be honest because all people talked about all week was what? That, right?” Smart said. "That's all people talked about all week. I mean, it was all over every Twitter feed, all over every social media, everything.” Fortunately, his Bulldogs weren’t paying as much attention. Although Georgia had to grind out its win over a tough-minded Auburn team, Smart was proud that his Bulldogs were able to put the game out of their mind. “I told y'all before we played them, I said, when we win or lose this game, there is a tough physical game after it,” Smart said. “Guess what? There is an escalator. Another one, humility is a week away in our league at all times.”

Smart: 'I'll go to war' with Carson Beck anytime

Smart said he was pleased with the performance of Carson Beck, who bounced back from last week’s four-turnover game with a solid effort to help the Bulldogs defeat Auburn. “I mean, he has a routine, he does, he trusts that routine. I don't disagree (that he struggled at times at Alabama), but I also think he did play really well against Alabama at times. He got a lot of confidence in that game,” Smart said of Beck, who completed 23 of 29 passes for 240 yards and two touchdowns with zero turnovers. “There were a lot of good things he did (against Alabama) And he did a lot of good things today. Nobody really understands what Carson does in our offense, and you can't appreciate it unless you know it,” Smart said. “So, I understand the scrutiny that he's under, just like me. He's the quarterback and I'm the head coach. We're gonna be under immense scrutiny. But Carson Beck is a tough winner, a competitor, and a leader. And I'll go to war with the guy anytime.”

Injury update

Jared Wilson, Mykel Williams, and Jordan Hall were each listed as game-time decisions in Saturday’s final availability report. But only Williams played, as both Hall and Wilson dressed but did not see any action. With Wilson out with a foot injury, sophomore Drew Bobo made his first career start. …Christen Miller went out with an apparent knee injury, but Smart seemed unconcerned after the game. …Tight guard Tate Ratledge (left ankle) is still a few weeks away after undergoing tightrope surgery. However, he has ditched his scooter and is wearing only a boot.

Smart pleased with Frazier

After not playing last week at Alabama, freshman Nate Frazier took the first snap of the third quarter for the Bulldogs. He ultimately finished with seven carries for 38 yards. “Yeah, it's great, but I don't won’t to just use him in the third and fourth quarter,” Smart said. “I want to use him as much as we can. But it's hard when you're trying to feed three guys there, and I got tremendous confidence in all three of those guys. And each one of them, sometimes you just got to ride the hot hand with who's going, and each one of them is going to continue to get better.”

This and that